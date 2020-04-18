Coronavirus wrap April 18 | Here are the top developments of the day

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 488 as the number of cases climbed to 14,792 in the country on April 18, registering an increase of 36 deaths and 957 cases since April 17 evening, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 12,289 while 2,014 people have been cured and discharged, and one had migrated, it said.

The total number of cases includes 76 foreign nationals.

Coronavirus deaths have surged past 1,56,000 worldwide with nearly a quarter of them in the United States, where President Donald Trump lent his support to protestors rallying against lockdown orders. The total number of COVID-19 cases has surged past 22,73,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Here are the key developments of the day:

> The US is looking into reports that the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 150,000 people globally, "escaped" from a virology laboratory in China's Wuhan city, President Donald Trump has said.

> Succumbing to pressure from the hardline clerics, Pakistan on April 18 allowed conditional congregational prayers in mosques during the month of Ramzan, endangering the drive to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Pakistan's coronavirus cases on April 18 rose to 7,481 with 465 new patients even as the government struggled to control clerics flouting orders against congregations in mosques.

> UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres salutes countries helping others in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, his spokesman has said, days after India sent supplies of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to several nations, including the US.

> China's imported cases of coronavirus rose to 1,566 and the death toll jumped to 4,632 with a 50 percent spike in fatality figures from the epicentre Wuhan, health officials said on April 18.

> The world economy, already "sluggish" before the coronavirus outbreak, is now bound to suffer a "severe recession" in 2020, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva has warned and said the current crisis posed "daunting challenges" for policymakers in many emerging markets and developing economies.

> The UK has set up a taskforce to urgently find a coronavirus vaccine and prepare the industry to manufacture it at scale once it is developed, as 847 fresh deaths were reported due to the COVID-19, taking the number of fatalities in the country to 14,576.

(With inputs from PTI)