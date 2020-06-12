App
Jun 12, 2020 07:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bihar reports 250 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking state's tally to nearly 6,000

India is now among the five countries most affected by the outbreak, with over 2.8 lakh infections and more than 8,000 deaths.

Today is the eightieth day of India's nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Globally, there have been over 75 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19, and more than 4.2 lakh people have died so far.

highlights

  • June 12, 2020 08:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Arunachal Pradesh LIVE Updates | 67 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state so far, including 63 active cases and four recoveries: Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu. 

  • June 12, 2020 08:13 AM IST
  • June 12, 2020 07:59 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic could plunge an extra 395 million people into extreme poverty and swell the total number of those living on less than $1.90 a day worldwide to more than 1 billion, researchers said. (Inputs from Reuters)

  • June 12, 2020 07:48 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Bihar LIVE Updates | A total of 250 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 5,947 in the state where the pandemic has claimed 34 lives so far, health department said. Among the new cases, 109 cases are that of Wednesday, the results of which were received during the day, while the rest 141 fresh infections were reported on Thursday. (Inputs from PTI). 

  • June 12, 2020 07:45 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | India is not in community transmission stage, says ICMR

    India's first sero-survey on the COVID-19 outbreak found that lockdown and containment measures were successful in preventing a rapid rise in infections, but a large proportion of the population still remains susceptible, the government said on Thursday.

    The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) asserted that the country is not in the community transmission stage.

    Read the full story here

  • June 12, 2020 07:33 AM IST

    Good morning! Welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic. 

    In India, over 28. lakh cases have been reported and the death toll has crossed 8,000. India is among the five most affected nations in the world. 

    Globally, over 7.5 lakh infections and more than 4.2 lakh deaths have been reported during the COVID-19 outbreak. 

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

