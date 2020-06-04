Live now
Jun 04, 2020 08:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Delhi records highest one-day spike in COVID-19 cases; Assam’s tally at 1,830
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 2,07,615.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the seventy-second day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 2,07,615. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 5,815. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. A number of activities will be allowed to resume in a phased manner over this month as part of 'Unlock 1'.Globally, there have been over 63.9 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 3.8 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and Spain are the most-affected countries.
Delhi records highest one-day spike with 1,513 new COVID-19 cases
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus impact | Global air passenger traffic plunges 94.3% in April: IATA
Global air passenger traffic plunged by 94.3 percent in April this year as compared to the same month a year ago as the coronavirus pandemic virtually shut down air travel across the world, said global airlines body IATA on June 3.
Coronavirus in Europe LIVE updates | Restrictions easing in Europe
> Germany has said it will lift a travel ban for European Union (EU) members plus Britain, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Switzerland from June 15 as long as there are no entry bans or large-scale lockdowns in those countries.
> Austria is lifting all coronavirus-related border restrictions including quarantines for all neighbouring countries except Italy as today, Reuters has reported.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | India’s COVID-19 tally doubled from 1 lakh to 2 lakh in 15 days
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India doubled from one lakh to two lakh in a span of two weeks.
India’s total COVID-19 tally crossed the two lakh-mark late on June 2, while it had crossed the one lakh-mark just two weeks ago on May 18.
Coronavirus in Mumbai LIVE updates | 1,276 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, 49 more deaths reported
Mumbai reported 1,276 new COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths yesterday, taking the case count to 43,262 and the number of fatalities to 1,417, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
A total of 259 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours from various COVID facilities, taking the tally of recovered cases to 17,472, it said.
Coronavirus LIVE updates | WHO set to resume HCQ trial in battle against COVID-19
The World Health Organization (WHO) will resume its trial of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for potential use against the novel coronavirus, its chief said yesterday, after those running the study briefly stopped giving it to new patients over health concerns.
In May, the UN agency had temporarily suspended the part of its large study of treatments against COVID-19 in which newly enrolled patients were getting the anti-malarial drug to treat COVID-19 due to fears it increased death rates and irregular heartbeats. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | Assam records highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases
With a single-day record of 269 cases, Assam's COVID-19 tally crossed the 1,800-mark yesterday, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said on Twitter.
Breaching the 1,600, 1,700 and 1,800 marks in a single day, the state reached the total of 1,830 cases by recording 158 new ones in the evening, 51 in the afternoon and 60 in the morning, he added.
Of the 1,830 cases, 1,410 are active, while 413 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals, four persons have died and three have migrated out of the state, the minister said.
Coronavirus in Mexico LIVE updates | Mexico reports record toll of COVID-19 deaths, new infections
Mexican health authorities reported 1,092 novel coronavirus deaths yesterday, the country's highest toll in one day so far, with total infections surging past 1,00,000 as the Latin American country emerges as a major center of the pandemic.
The number of deaths was more than twice the previous record, and daily infections were also at an all-time high of 3,912, although Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said some cases occurred several days earlier. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | Highest one-day spike of 1,513 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi
A record single-day spike of 1,513 cases took the COVID-19 tally in Delhi past the 23,000-mark yesterday and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 606, authorities said. The previous highest single-day spike of 1,298 cases was recorded on June 2.
The number of COVID-19 patients under home isolation stood at 8,405, the department said. As many as 255 patients are on ventilators or in the ICU. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 2,07,615. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 1,00,302 patients have recovered, 5,815 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 1,01,497. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat are the worst-affected.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru, Mexico and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.