Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 03, 2020 07:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Delhi's COVID-19 tally crosses 92,000 after reporting 2,373 new cases
Coronavirus News Live Updates: India has so far recorded over 6.04 lakh cases, which includes 17,834 deaths.
Coronavirus Live Updates: Today is the hundred and first day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India is the fourth most affected nation in world, and has so far recorded 6,04,641 cases, which includes 17,834 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases.
Top
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE Updates | COVID-19 death toll in Assam rises to 14, total cases reach 8,955
Two more persons died due to COVID-19 in Assam, taking the death toll to 14, while the total number of positive cases moved towards the 9,000-mark, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.
Two male patients, a 78-year old and another 56-year old and both with comorbidities, have succumbed to the disease, he said.
"With heavy heart, I share this with you all -- We've lost two precious lives to the pandemic. My prayers and condolences are with the families," the minister tweeted.
The total number of coronavirus patients in the north eastern state remained at 8,955. (Inputs from PTI)
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE Updates | COVID-19 death toll in Assam rises to 14, total cases reach 8,955
Two more persons died due to COVID-19 in Assam, taking the death toll to 14, while the total number of positive cases moved towards the 9,000-mark, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.
Two male patients, a 78-year old and another 56-year old and both with comorbidities, have succumbed to the disease, he said.
"With heavy heart, I share this with you all -- We've lost two precious lives to the pandemic. My prayers and condolences are with the families," the minister tweeted.
The total number of coronavirus patients in the north eastern state remained at 8,955. (Inputs from PTI)
Coronavirus in US LIVE Updates | US coronavirus cases hit new global record, rising over 55,000 in single day
The United States reported more than 55,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the largest daily increase any country has ever reported, according to a Reuters tally.
A surge in coronavirus cases across the United States over the past week has put President Donald Trump's handling of the crisis under the microscope and led several governors to halt plans to reopen their states after strict lockdowns. (Inputs from Reuters)
Read the full story here
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | 61 deaths, 2,373 fresh coronavirus cases in Delhi; total count 92,175
61 more people died from coronavirus in Delhi on Thursday as 2,373 fresh infections pushed the state's COVID tally to over 92,000. So far, the infection has claimed 2,864 lives in the state. (Inputs from PTI).
Good morning! Welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
In India, more than 6.04 lakh cases have been reported and the death toll has crossed 17,800. India is the fourth most affected nation in the world. Globally, over 1.09 crore infections and more than 5.2 lakh deaths have been reported during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.