Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Delhi's COVID-19 tally crosses 92,000 after reporting 2,373 new cases

Coronavirus in Assam LIVE Updates | COVID-19 death toll in Assam rises to 14, total cases reach 8,955

Two more persons died due to COVID-19 in Assam, taking the death toll to 14, while the total number of positive cases moved towards the 9,000-mark, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

Two male patients, a 78-year old and another 56-year old and both with comorbidities, have succumbed to the disease, he said.

"With heavy heart, I share this with you all -- We've lost two precious lives to the pandemic. My prayers and condolences are with the families," the minister tweeted.

The total number of coronavirus patients in the north eastern state remained at 8,955. (Inputs from PTI)

