Uber shuts Mumbai office, service to continue for users in city

Ride-hailing app Uber has closed down its office in Mumbai as part of a global move to wind up as many as 45 offices around the world, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18. The ride-sharing service, however, will continue for users in the city.

The decision to close and consolidate offices was taken by the ride-hailing giant in May as a response to the COVID-19 crisis and the impact on its business.

The Mumbai office, located in the Kurla region of the city, was the centre for the Western region for Uber, though its India headquarters is based in Gurugram.

Uber’s Mumbai office employed about 25 permanent employees and over 150 contract staff, most of whom will be impacted by the move, sources said. Some of the employees, however, will continue with the company, especially in the roles of operations and policy.

The company in a statement to CNBC-TV18, said, "Uber continues to provide a high level of service to all its riders in Mumbai."

Dara Khosrowshai, Uber chief executive officer, in a letter to employees in May announced the decision to close 45 offices globally. In fact, the APAC office in Singapore is also being closed down and the company had also made Uber India head Pradeep Parameswaran made APAC head in June.

Apart from its India headquarters in Gurugram, Uber also has tech centres in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, where it employees many engineers. It also has small partner support centres in multiple cities, and it is not clear yet whether Uber will make any further consolidation to its offices in the country.

The COVID-19 crisis and the lockdown has had a big impact on Uber's business globally, leading to the consolidation. Uber has also laid off 6,700 employees since the start of the pandemic, in which several India employees have also been impacted.