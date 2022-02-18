Coronavirus Omicron Variant LIVE updates: Over 2 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group fully vaccinated against COVID-19: Mansukh Mandaviya

February 18, 2022 / 05:21 PM IST

trend in the nationwide case trajectory. India has recorded 25,920 new COVID-19 cases in the 24-hour period, according to the data released by the Union health ministry on February 17. With this, the tally of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has reached 4,27,80,235. Active coronavirus cases stand at 2,92,092 in the country. The death toll has climbed to 5,10,905 with 492 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 174.64 crore, according to the health ministry. Of these, more than 37.86 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

As the COVID-19 cases are showing a sustained downward trend across the country, the Centre has asked states and union territories to review, amend or do away with additional COVID-19 restrictions. The central government has asked to do so after considering the trend of new cases and positivity rate in their regions, stating a sustained downward