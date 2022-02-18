English
    February 18, 2022 / 05:21 PM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron Variant LIVE updates: Over 2 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group fully vaccinated against COVID-19: Mansukh Mandaviya

    Coronavirus Omicron variant LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 174.64 crore, according to the Union health ministry.

    Coronavirus Omicron Variant LIVE updates: As the COVID-19 cases are showing a sustained downward trend across the country, the Centre has asked states and union territories to review, amend or do away with additional COVID-19 restrictions. The central government has asked to do so after considering the trend of new cases and positivity rate in their regions, stating a sustained downward
    trend in the nationwide case trajectory. India has recorded 25,920 new COVID-19 cases in the 24-hour period, according to the data released by the Union health ministry on February 17. With this, the tally of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has reached 4,27,80,235. Active coronavirus cases stand at 2,92,092 in the country. The death toll has climbed to 5,10,905 with 492 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 174.64 crore, according to the health ministry. Of these, more than 37.86 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.
    • February 18, 2022 / 04:53 PM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron LIVE updates | 'No-COVID' policy drags on Hong Kong economy as cases surge

      Hong Kong's Fung Shing Restaurant was bustling this week as customers came for one last taste of the traditional Cantonese dim sum that has made it famous. 

    • February 18, 2022 / 04:08 PM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron LIVE updates | Shift Covid vaccination centres from Delhi govt schools: Parents association writes to L-G Anil Baijal

      The All India Parents' Association (AIPA) has written to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal demanding that vaccination centres running in government schools be shifted to other places and teachers posted on Covid duty be called back. The letter comes following the reduction in coronavirus cases as well as reopening of schools in the national capital after prolonged closure. "Now that students have started returning to school, vaccination centres running in government schools should be shifted to other places. Also, teachers posted on Covid duties should be called back since the number of cases have gone down considerably," AIPA president Ashok Agarwal said in the letter. It is important to provide a safe and secure environment to students where they can concentrate on studies as "there has already been a significant learning loss due to the Covid-induced school closure", he said. 

      Amid declining coronavirus cases in the city, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided to reopen higher education institutions and coaching centres along with schools for classes 9-12 from February 7. It also decided to reopen schools for students from nursery to class 8 from February 14. Delhi on Thursday reported 739 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 1.48 per cent, according to the city health department.

    • February 18, 2022 / 03:43 PM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron LIVE updates | California adopts nation’s 1st ‘endemic’ virus policy 

      California became the first state to formally shift to an “endemic” approach to the coronavirus with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement Thursday of a plan that emphasizes prevention and quick reaction to outbreaks over mandated masking and business shutdowns. The milestone, nearly two years in the making, envisions a return to a more normal existence with the help of a variety of initiatives and billions in new spending to more quickly spot surges or variants, add health care workers, stockpile tests and push back against false claims and other misinformation. “We are moving past the crisis phase into a phase where we will work to live with this virus,” he said during a news conference from a state warehouse brimming with pandemic supplies in Fontana, east of Los Angeles. The first-term Democrat, who last year survived a recall election driven by critics of his governance during the pandemic, promised the state’s nearly 40 million residents that as the omicron surge fades, “we’re going to keep them safe and we’re going to stay on top of this. 

    • February 18, 2022 / 03:24 PM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron LIVE updates | Over 2 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group fully vaccinated against COVID-19: Mansukh Mandaviya 

      Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on February 18 said that over 2 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 . The vaccination drive for 15-18 age group started on January 3, 2022.

    • February 18, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron LIVE updates | Germany has passed omicron peak, says Health minister 

      Germany’s health minister said Friday that he thinks the country has passed a peak in new daily infections with the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said government measures taken to curb the number of cases had been effective, but he warned against relaxing the public health rules too hastily. “We are not really in safe waters,” he told reporters in Berlin. Lauterbach, an epidemiologist by training, noted that as many as 12% of people over age 60 in Germany are still unvaccinated. That share is three to four times higher than for the unvaccinated vulnerable populations in comparable countries. Germany has been slower than many of its neighbors to relax pandemic restrictions. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the country’s 16 state governors agreed Wednesday on a three-step plan to end most of the country’s COVID-19 rules by March 20. (AP)

    • February 18, 2022 / 02:45 PM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron LIVE updates | Puducherry sees dip in number of fresh COVID-19 cases

      The union territory of Puducherry logged 50 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,65,534, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Friday. No fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Friday and the death toll remained at 1,959, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release here. The union territory had clocked 68 new cases on Thursday. The number of active cases stood at 586 with 32 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 554 in home quarantine, he added. Of the 50 fresh identified at the end of the examination of 1,884 samples, the Puducherry region logged 27 followed by Karaikal with 11, Yanam (9) and Mahe (3). As many as 155 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours while overall recoveries rose to 1,62,989. 

    • February 18, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron LIVE updates | Odisha lifts night curfew as COVID cases drop

      Odisha withdrew night curfew on Friday as the COVID-19 situation in the state improved, as per an official order. The night curfew was in place in all urban areas of the state, including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri, from 10 pm to 5 am, restricting all non-essential travel. It was imposed on January 31 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. "Night Curfew is withdrawn/lifted from all urban areas of the State with effect from 18th February, 2022," said the order issued by the Special Relief Commissioner's Office. "With a continuous decrease in the number of COVID cases in the state, the government decided to further relax the restrictions," an official said. Odisha reported 671 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally to 12,81,455. Among the new patients were 131 children. The daily positivity rate was 1.14 per cent, while 15 more people died. Two boys, aged three and 13, were among the patients who died in the last 24 hours. 

    • February 18, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron LIVE updates | Chinese cities offer cash to combat people smuggling in Covid fight

      Several southern Chinese cities are offering cash bounties worth tens of thousands of dollars for leads on smuggling rings that have brought coronavirus carriers from Hong Kong across the mainland border.

    • February 18, 2022 / 01:24 PM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron LIVE updates | Hong Kong parents rush to vaccinate children as COVID surges

      Hong Kong parents rushed children as young as 3 years old to vaccination centres this week as the government lowered the age limit for the shots and the deaths of two toddlers exacerbated concerns in a city struggling to cope with a COVID-19 surge. The government approved children 3 and older to take China's Sinovac vaccine from Feb. 15, while those 5 and older can take the BioNTech shot. The measures come as the Chinese territory has recorded a 60-fold surge in infections since Feb. 1, overwhelming the global financial centre's hospitals and testing facilities. A 3-year-old and 4-year-old, both diagnosed with coronavirus, died in the past week. Authorities said they were  "saddened" by the deaths and would offer assistance to the children's' families. At a vaccination centre in the northern New Territories district on Friday, long queues formed early in the morning, with parents and children braving wet and windy weather before being allowed inside for vaccinations. Dozens of children were bundled up in jackets, some clutching their parents as they stood in line. All wore masks, while some also had plastic face shields. "I was extremely worried when I heard the news that a 3-year old and 4-year-old had died. So I immediately made an appointment," Yoki Tsang said as she waited outside the centre with her two boys, aged 3 and 5. "It's heartbreaking to hear the child passed away like this."

    • February 18, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron LIVE updates | Pandemic effect: Indian consumers now more conscious of health, fitness and holistic nutrition, says survey

      Indian consumers are willing to spend more on fitness classes and activities, consuming natural foods, health supplements, and following specialised diets with the COVID-19 pandemic creating 'the biggest seismic shift’ taking health and immunity to the centre stage, according to a survey by consultancy firm EY India. Around 94 per cent of Indians are worried about their family’s health against 82 per cent globally, while 52 per cent of respondents think changes in their approach to mental wellbeing will persist beyond COVID-19, globally it is just 39 per cent as per EY India’s report ’The Sunrise Consumer Health and Nutrition Sector’. "While some see this as a short-term phenomenon, we expect this phase to catalyse a larger acceleration in the propensity towards personal health, hygiene, fitness and holistic nutrition,” EY India National Leader Consumer Product & Retail Sector Angshuman Bhattacharya said in a statement. 

    • February 18, 2022 / 12:32 PM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron LIVE updates | Canada: Truckers hold their ground despite threats of crackdown 

      Hundreds of truckers clogging the streets of Canada's capital stood their ground and defiantly blasted their horns Thursday as police poured in, threatening to break up the nearly three-week protest against the country's Covid-19 restrictions. Busloads of police arrived near Ottawa's Parliament Hill, and workers put up extra fences around government buildings. Police also essentially began sealing off much of the downtown area to outsiders to prevent them from coming to the aid of the protesters. "The action is imminent," said interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell. "We absolutely are committed to end this unlawful demonstration." 

    • February 18, 2022 / 12:03 PM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron LIVE updates | Andaman & Nicobar records more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases

      The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases as 21 people recuperated from the disease while eight new infections pushed the tally to 9,994, a health department official said here on Friday. The archipelago now has 83 active COVID-19 cases, while 9,782 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said. The union territory had reported one new COVID-19 case and eight recoveries on Thursday. A total of 6,94,107 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.44 per cent, he said. At least 6,06,637 people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine so far, including 3,01,900 with both doses of the vaccine, the official added. 

