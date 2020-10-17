Coronavirus state-wise tally October 17: Total cases in Uttar Pradesh near 4.5 lakh

Uttar Pradesh reported 2,552 new cases of the novel coronavirus on October 16, taking its tally closer to 4.5 lakh.

With over 15.76 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.



The data was updated at 8 am on October 17 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 15,76,062 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 7,75,470 cases

> Karnataka - 7,51,390 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 6,79,191 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,49,935 cases

India has recorded more than 74.3 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,12,998 deaths. Of these, more than 7.9 lakh are active cases while over 65.2 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 9,99,090 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 16, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 185 -5 3831 14 56 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 38979 -1068 730109 5010 6382 25 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3068 16 10071 182 30 4 Assam 28631 -173 170265 930 853 10 5 Bihar 10884 -154 190425 1239 981 9 6 Chandigarh 974 -70 12352 120 206 5 7 Chhattisgarh 27693 -494 126869 2926 1425 40 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 66 -5 3109 10 2 9 Delhi 22814 209 295699 3197 5946 22 10 Goa 3950 -134 35610 449 531 6 11 Gujarat 14683 -99 139012 1279 3617 11 12 Haryana 10441 77 135858 1139 1634 11 13 Himachal Pradesh 2642 -12 15618 229 262 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 8909 -149 76479 838 1366 8 15 Jharkhand 6543 -349 88058 818 824 4 16 Karnataka 112446 -1111 628588 8580 10356 73 17 Kerala 95101 492 228998 6767 1113 24 18 Ladakh 915 -103 4461 151 65 19 Madhya Pradesh 13928 -229 141273 1556 2735 25 20 Maharashtra 190192 -2744 1344368 13885 41502 306 21 Manipur 3361 168 11245 164 109 5 22 Meghalaya 2493 48 5735 89 75 2 23 Mizoram 112 4 2133 12 0 24 Nagaland 1471 18 6111 94 22 25 Odisha 21660 -727 241385 2850 1104 15 26 Puducherry 4524 -27 27671 306 571 1 27 Punjab 6592 -498 116165 979 3980 26 28 Rajasthan 21381 -206 146185 2201 1723 15 29 Sikkim 295 -17 3177 48 59 30 Tamil Nadu 40959 -913 627703 5245 10529 57 31 Telangana 22774 -541 196636 1983 1265 9 32 Tripura 2966 -139 26035 270 326 3 33 Uttarakhand 5692 10 50521 524 829 15 34 Uttar Pradesh 35263 -1032 408083 3538 6589 46 35 West Bengal 32500 516 274757 3194 5931 61 Total# 795087 -9441 6524595 70816 112998 837 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 3.9 crore infections and nearly 11 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

