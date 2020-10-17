172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-india-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-october-17-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5974571.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2020 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally October 17: Total cases in Uttar Pradesh near 4.5 lakh

With more than 15.76 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (7.71 lakh) and Karnataka (7.51 lakh).

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

Uttar Pradesh reported 2,552 new cases of the novel coronavirus on October 16, taking its tally closer to 4.5 lakh.

With over 15.76 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on October 17 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 15,76,062 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 7,75,470 cases

> Karnataka - 7,51,390 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 6,79,191 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,49,935 cases

India has recorded more than 74.3 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,12,998 deaths. Of these, more than 7.9 lakh are active cases while over 65.2 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 9,99,090 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 16, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands185-5 383114 56
2Andhra Pradesh38979-1068 7301095010 638225 
3Arunachal Pradesh306816 10071182 30
4Assam28631-173 170265930 85310 
5Bihar10884-154 1904251239 981
6Chandigarh974-70 12352120 206
7Chhattisgarh27693-494 1268692926 142540 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu66-5 310910 2
9Delhi22814209 2956993197 594622 
10Goa3950-134 35610449 531
11Gujarat14683-99 1390121279 361711 
12Haryana1044177 1358581139 163411 
13Himachal Pradesh2642-12 15618229 262
14Jammu and Kashmir8909-149 76479838 1366
15Jharkhand6543-349 88058818 824
16Karnataka112446-1111 6285888580 1035673 
17Kerala95101492 2289986767 111324 
18Ladakh915-103 4461151 65
19Madhya Pradesh13928-229 1412731556 273525 
20Maharashtra190192-2744 134436813885 41502306 
21Manipur3361168 11245164 109
22Meghalaya249348 573589 75
23Mizoram112213312 0
24Nagaland147118 611194 22
25Odisha21660-727 2413852850 110415 
26Puducherry4524-27 27671306 571
27Punjab6592-498 116165979 398026 
28Rajasthan21381-206 1461852201 172315 
29Sikkim295-17 317748 59
30Tamil Nadu40959-913 6277035245 1052957 
31Telangana22774-541 1966361983 1265
32Tripura2966-139 26035270 326
33Uttarakhand569210 50521524 82915 
34Uttar Pradesh35263-1032 4080833538 658946 
35West Bengal32500516 2747573194 593161 
Total#795087-9441 652459570816 112998837 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 3.9 crore infections and nearly 11 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

 

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Oct 17, 2020 10:47 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

