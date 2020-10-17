Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 17, 2020 07:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Delhi adds 3,428 COVID-19 cases, tally rises above 3.24 lakh
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 73.7 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 87.6 percent.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 208th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 73,70,468 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,12,161 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 87.6 percent. 'Unlock 5.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 3.92 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 11.02 lakh people have died so far.
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Delhi COVID-19 tally rises to 3.24 lakh
Sikkim reports 31 fresh COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus in Bihar LIVE Updates | Bihar records 94.24 pc COVID recovery rate; gets world's no. 1 position: State health minister
Bihar's COVID-19 recovery rate yesterday touched 94.24 percent, which is the highest among all states of India and countries having registered more than one lakh positive cases, Health Minister Mangal Pandey said. The state's coronavirus death toll went up to 981 with nine more people succumbing to the disease in the past 24 hours, while 1,062 fresh cases took the tally to 2,01,886. (PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | The significant achievement is the outcome of Centre-led targetted strategies leading to high number of COVID-19 recoveries and steadily falling number of fatalities: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Active COVID-19 cases in India drop below the 8 lakh mark for the first time in 1.5 months: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | Delhi COVID-19 tally rises to 3.24 lakh; death toll mounts to 5,946
Delhi recorded 22 COVID-19 fatalities yesterday, taking the death toll to 5,946, while 3,428 fresh cases took the infection tally to over 3.24 lakh, authorities said. The fresh cases came out of the 58,145 COVID-19 tests conducted the previous day. On October 10 and September 29 as well, 48 fatalities were reported in the city, the highest number of deaths recorded in a day since July 16, when Delhi saw 58 fatalities. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Sikkim LIVE Updates | Sikkim reports 31 fresh COVID-19 cases
Sikkim reported 31 fresh novel coronavirus cases in the past one day taking the tally in the state to 3,531, an official said. A total of 3,096 people have recovered from the disease, while the number of fatalities is 59 so far, state IEC member Sonam Bhutia said. (PTI)
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 189 countries and territories. Today is the 208th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 5.0’ is underway. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.