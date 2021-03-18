Coronavirus Daily Update: COVID-19 cases explained in charts

As many as 35,871 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported in India, with the total COVID-19 cases crossing 1.14 crore, as per the health ministry’s March 18, 2021 update. New cases reported were highest since December 6 (102 days).
India reported 172 new deaths and 17,741 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, as per the latest release. More than 3.71 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the March 18 update, with 20,78,719 new vaccinations reported in a day.
Of the total vaccinations administered till date, 82 percent are recipients of their first dose while 18 percent have received their second dose. Among states, Rajasthan has administered the most 3.68 million vaccine doses, followed by Maharashtra (3.60 million) and Uttar Pradesh (3.24 million).
Active cases rose to 2,52,364 with an increase of 17,958 cases on March 18, the highest rise since September 11, 2020 or 188 days. Maharashtra now reports the most (1,54,036 or 61 percent) active cases in the country, followed by Kerala (25,698) and Punjab (13,320).
Maharashtra reported the most (23,179 or 65 percent) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Kerala (2,098), Punjab (2,013), Karnataka (1,275) and Gujarat (1,122). These five states account for 83 percent of all the new cases reported in India.
Maharashtra also reported the most (84 or 49 percent) new deaths, followed by Punjab (35), Kerala (13), Tamil Nadu (8) and Chhattisgarh (6). These five states account for 85 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.
About 19 states and union territories did not report any deaths today. These include: Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttarakhand.
India’s recovery rate now at 96.4 percent. Maharashtra recorded 9,138 new recoveries, the most, followed by Kerala (2,815), Punjab (1,274), Gujarat (775) and Tamil Nadu (576).
The total number of COVID-19 cases in India is now at 1,14,74,605 with over 1.10 crore recoveries and 1,59,216 deaths as per March 18 update. The mortality rate in the country stands at 1.4 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (3 percent). More than 10 lakh daily tests reported as on March 17 (first time this year) with more than 23.03 crore tests carried out till date.
Despite the high number of cases and deaths reported by India, the country fares better when compared with other nations in terms of per million population.