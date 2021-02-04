Coronavirus Daily Update: COVID-19 cases explained in charts

Representative image.

A total of 12,899 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported, with India’s total COVID-19 cases now above 1.07 crore, as per the health ministry’s February 4, 2021 update.

India reported 107 new deaths and 17,824 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release show. Active cases drop to 1,55,025 with a fall of 5,032 cases on February 4.

As many as 44,49,552 beneficiaries have been vaccinated across India according to February 4, update.

Kerala reported the most (6,356) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (2,992), Tamil Nadu (514), Karnataka (426), and Chhattisgarh (351). These five states account for 82 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Maharashtra reported the most (30) new deaths, followed by Kerala (20), Chhattisgarh (7), West Bengal (7), Delhi (6), and Uttar Pradesh (6). These six states account for 71 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

About 15 states and union territories--Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman, and Diu, Goa, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, and Tripura did not report any deaths today.

India’s recovery rate is now 97.1 percent. Dadra Nagar Haveli/Daman & Diu record the highest (99.8 percent) recovery rate. In terms of cases, Maharashtra recorded 7,030 new recoveries, the most, followed by Kerala (6,380), Tamil Nadu (533), Gujarat (528), and Karnataka (433).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India is now at 1,07,90,183 with 1,04,80,455 recoveries and 1,54,703 deaths as per February 4, update. The mortality rate in the country stands at 1.4 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (3.2 percent). Less than 8 lakh daily tests were reported on February 3 with more than 19.22 crore tests carried out to date.

Despite the high number of cases and deaths reported by India, the country fares better when compared with other nations in terms of per million population.