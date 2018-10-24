App
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 10:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress announces list of 40 candidates for Mizoram polls

Mizoram is the only north-eastern state and among the few states in the country currently under the Congress rule.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress announced the names of all its candidates for the November 28 Assembly polls in Mizoram, where Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla will contest from two constituencies.

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Congress selected the candidates and the party's general secretary in-charge of the CEC, Mukul Wasnik, made the announcement.

Lal Thanhawla will contest from the Champhai South (ST) and Serchhip (ST) seats -- both reserved for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

Mizoram is the only north-eastern state and among the few states in the country currently under the Congress rule. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking to oust the Congress from Mizoram.

The nomination-filing process will start on November 2 in the north-eastern state and the last date for filing papers is November 9.
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 09:56 pm

tags #assembly elections 2018 #India #Mizoram Polls 2018 #Politics

