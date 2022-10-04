English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Commerce ministry says no export ban on rice

    On September 8, the government banned exports of broken rice.

    PTI
    October 04, 2022 / 07:06 PM IST

    The commerce ministry on Tuesday clarified that there is no export ban on rice and traders can ship the commodity after paying 20 per cent duty.

    On September 8, the government banned exports of broken rice.

    In a trade notice, the directorate general of foreign trade said it has received representations regarding rice (5 per cent and 25 per cent broken) where irrevocable letter of credit has been issued before September 8 is also being stopped at the ports.

    "It is clarified in respect of normal rice that rice (5 per cent and 25 per cent) is already exempted as it is not broken rice but normal rice with permissible limits of broken rice as per standards. However, it will carry 20 per cent duty," it said.
    PTI
    Tags: #ban #Commerce Ministry #rice export #trade
    first published: Oct 4, 2022 07:06 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.