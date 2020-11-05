College reopening amid COVID-19: State governments must declare area safe, says UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has said that the state and/or central governments must declare a particular area safe before a college, university in that region is reopened for students amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

In its guidelines on reopening of higher education institutions for students, UGC said that universities and colleges can plan to open the campuses in phases, with such activities where they can easily adhere to social distancing, use of face masks and other protective measures.

UGC also said that students of all research programmes and post-graduate students in science and technology programmes can join as the number of such students is comparatively less and norms of physical distancing and preventive measures can be easily enforced.

Similarly, final year students may also be allowed to join for academic and placement purposes, as per the decision of the head of the institution. However, UGC clarified that it should be ensured that not more than 50 percent of the total students should be present at any point of time.

For students who need hostel facilities, UGC said that these places will be opened only when necessary. Shared rooms won't be permitted.

Since residential students may be coming from different locations, UGC said that these students have to remain in quarantine and self-monitor their health for a period of 14 days before being allowed to attend classes.

Within the college premises, there will be a process of staggered entry and exit of students. UGC said that students who do not wish to attend classes and instead opt for online lessons should be allowed to do so. Here, it will be the responsibility of the college authorities to offer learning material digitally to the students.