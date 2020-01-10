App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2020 10:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 comes into force as Home Ministry notifies gazette

The notification comes amid nation-wide protests against the Act as well as the implementation of a pan-India NRC (National Register of Citizens).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Ministry of Home Affairs on January 10 notified through the Gazette of India that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 will come into force from January 10 onward.

The Gazette, available on the website, reads: "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (47 of 2019), the Central Government hereby appoints the 10th day of January 2020, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force."

The Act allows Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain and Parsi immigrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who faced religious persecution, and came to India before December 31, 2014, to get citizenship in India

The notification comes amid nationwide protests against the Act as well as worries over the implementation of a pan-India NRC (National Register of Citizens).

This is a developing story. More details awaited.  

First Published on Jan 10, 2020 10:13 pm

tags #Citizenship Act protest #Citizenship Amendment bill #India #National Register of Citizens

