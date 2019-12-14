App
Last Updated : Dec 14, 2019 02:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Citizenship act protests: US advisory for its citizens against visiting NE India

The advisory also said the US government has temporarily suspended official travels to Assam, the epicenter of the protests.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The US has issued a travel advisory for its citizens asking them to "exercise caution" while travelling to northeast India, which has witnessed violent protests against the amended citizenship act.

"US citizens in the northeastern states of India should exercise caution in light of media reports of protests and violence in response to the approval of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Government curfews are in place in some areas. Internet and mobile communications may be disrupted. Transport may be affected in various parts," the advisory read.

The US Embassy has also listed out precautions for its citizens staying in the northeastern states, asking them to avoid areas with "demonstrations and civil disturbances", being aware of their surroundings, and keep a "low profile" among others.

Several parts of northeast India have witnessed violent protests over the past few days against the Citizenship Amendment Act which expedites citizenship applications from religious minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, but not Muslims.

There has been no major incident on December 14 though.

First Published on Dec 14, 2019 02:30 pm

tags #Assam #Citizenship Amendment bill #India #Protest

