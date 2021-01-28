Chicken biryani, veg thali at Rs 100 now: Parliament canteen drops subsidy on food

The Parliament will no longer offer food at a stealing price as the Lok Sabha Secretariat has done away with the subsidies on the food in the canteen for the country’s lawmakers.

Ahead of the Budget Session, beginning January 29, the Parliament canteen will have a new rate list that shows most items will be sold at par with market rates, reported India Today.

According to the report, the new prices were announced after the subsidy to Parliament canteen had ended.

As per the new rate list, issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the cheapest on the menu is a chapati worth Rs 3 and the most expensive item is a non-vegetarian spread of buffet at Rs 700. The vegetarian meal/thali will come at a price of Rs 100, while the vegetarian buffet will cost Rs 500.

In the new rate list, a plate of chicken biryani will cost Rs 100. It was offered at a dirt cheap price of Rs 65 in the old rate list.

Food served in Parliament canteens for MPs and others will become costlier as a subsidy given for it has been stopped, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on January 19.

While he did not specify the financial implications of the move, news agency PTI reported that sources in Lok Sabha Secretariat said it could annually save more than Rs 8 crore with the subsidy coming to an end.

Talking to reporters about preparations for the next Parliament session, Birla also said the Parliament canteens would now be run by (India Tourism Development Corporation) ITDC in place of Northern Railways.