Chhattisgarh records 1,010 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Chhattisgarh on January 7 reported 1,010 COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths, taking the infection count to 2,86,596 and the toll to 3,454, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 2,74,283 after 104 people were discharged from hospitals and 968 completed their home isolation period.

The tally of active cases stood at 8,859, he said.

Raipur district accounted for 172 of the new cases for the day, taking its total count to 53,882, including 734 deaths.

Durg witnessed 117 new cases, Bilaspur 80, Raigarh 80 and Rajnandgaon 74, among the other districts, he said.

Of the seven deaths, one each took place on Thursday and Wednesday, while five occurred earlier, but were added to the fatality count now, he said.

With 29,899 more samples tested on Thursday, the total number of tests in the state has gone up to 36,96,395.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,86,596, new cases 1,010, deaths 3,454, recovered 2,74,283, active cases 8,858, people tested so far 36,96,395.