App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 07:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chhattisgarh facing debt burden of Rs 58,000cr: Bhupesh Baghel

In a written reply to a question raised by BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar, Baghel informed that the state has loans to the tune of Rs 57,848 crore, which were taken from various financial institutions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter.com/@Bhupesh_Baghel
Image: Twitter.com/@Bhupesh_Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday informed the legislative Assembly that the state is facing a debt burden of around Rs 58,000 crore.

In a written reply to a question raised by BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar, Baghel informed that the state has loans to the tune of Rs 57,848 crore, which were taken from various financial institutions.

From the time the Congress came to power in the state in December 2018, a loan of Rs 17,729 crore has been drawn till date.

Close

"From December 1, 2018 to January 31 this year, the state has taken a loan of Rs 17,729 crore," Baghel said.

related news

Market loans were drawn through the Reserve Bank of India and loans from NABARD's rural infrastructure development fund, Asian Development Bank/World Bank were taken for infrastructure and other development works in the state, the Chief Minister said.

During the aforementioned period, a market loan of Rs 16,400 crore was taken through the RBI, Rs 934.38 crore from NABARD and Rs 394.74 crore from ADB/World Bank, the reply stated.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 07:20 pm

tags #Bhupesh Baghel #Chhattisgarh #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.