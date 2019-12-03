App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2019 07:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chandrayaan 2: NASA releases image of Vikram lander’s impact site

NASA released an image which showed the impact site and the associated debris field, with parts scattered over almost two dozen locations spanning many kilometres

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Impact site of Chandrayaan 2’s Vikram lander as photographed by NASA’s LRO mission (Image: Twitter/@NASA)
Impact site of Chandrayaan 2’s Vikram lander as photographed by NASA’s LRO mission (Image: Twitter/@NASA)

A National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) satellite, orbiting the Moon, has found Chandrayaan 2’s Vikram lander which crashed on the lunar surface in September.

The US space agency released an image taken by its LRO that showed the site of the spacecraft's impact (September 6 in India and September 7 in the US) and the associated debris field, with parts scattered over almost two dozen locations spanning many kilometres.

In a statement, NASA said it released a mosaic image of the site on September 26, inviting the public to search it for signs of the lander.

Close
It added that a person named Shanmuga Subramanian contacted them with a positive identification of debris -- with the first piece found about 750 meters northwest of the main crash site.

related news

With the Chandrayaan 2 mission that launched in July, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had hoped to make India just the fourth country after the United States, Russia and China to make a successful Moon landing, and the first on the lunar south pole.

The main spacecraft, which remains in orbit around the Moon, dropped the unmanned lander Vikram for a descent that would take five days, but the probe went silent just 2.1 kilometres above the surface.

Days after the failed landing, ISRO had said it had located the lander, but had not been able to establish communication with it.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 3, 2019 07:23 am

tags #Chandrayaan-2 #ISRO #NASA #science #space

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.