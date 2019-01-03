App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2019 05:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre examining the proposal for Delhi Metro's Phase-IV: Parliament

In reply to a written question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said the proposal was received by the Centre on December 28.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The Centre is examining the proposal for Phase-IV of Delhi Metro after it was forwarded by the city government in the last week of December, Parliament was informed on January 3.

In reply to a written question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said the proposal was received by the Centre on December 28.

"The proposal of Delhi Metro Phase-IV has been received from the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi through Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on 28.12.2018 and is under examination," Puri said.

In reply to another question, he said that no fund has been approved for the project so far.

Among the projects chosen under the Phase IV are: Rithala-Bawana-Narela (21.73 km, elevated), Janakpuri West-RK Ashram (28.92 km, 21.18-km elevated ), Mukundpur-Maujpur (12.54 km, elevated), Inderlok-Indraprastha (12.58 km, underground), Aero City-Tughlakabad (20.2 km, 5.58-km elevated), Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block (7.96 km, 5.89-km elevated).

The project is estimated to cost around Rs 45,000 crore.
First Published on Jan 3, 2019 05:15 pm

tags #Delhi Metro #India #Politics

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.