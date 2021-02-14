Centre dedicated to welfare of Tamils in Sri Lanka, says PM Narendra Modi while launching key projects in Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. (Image: Twitter/@BJP4India)

The Centre is dedicated to the welfare of Tamils in Sri Lanka, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14. He added that his government had 'consistently' flagged the issue of their rights with the leaders in the island nation.

PM Modi was in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on February 14 where he launched various projects in railways and defence sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi recalled the various welfare initiatives taken by the Centre in the housing and health sectors aimed at benefiting the Tamils in Sri Lanka, and said he was the first Indian prime minister to visit Jaffna in northern Sri Lanka. He visited Jaffna in 2015.

India has constructed 50,000 houses for displaced Tamils in northeastern Sri Lanka and another 4,000 in the plantation areas while "we hope to open soon" the Jaffna Culture Centre, the prime minister said.

"The issue of Tamil rights has also been taken up consistently with Sri Lankan leaders. We are always committed to ensuring that they (Tamils) live with equity, equality, justice, peace and dignity," Modi said.

The Sri Lankan Tamils issue has always had an emotional connect in Tamil Nadu and has often dominated the political space there.

PM Modi also pointed to India's efforts in railway projects for Jaffna and Mannar, air connectivity from Chennai to Jaffna and the initiatives in the health sector.

The PM also paid tribute to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were martyred in the dastardly Pulawama terror attack. “No Indian can forget the Pulwama attack. We are proud of our security forces. Their bravery will continue to inspire our countrymen,” he said.

On the day, PM Modi handed over the State-of-the-Art Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the Indian Army. Talking about the tank, he said that these “Made in Tamil Nadu tanks will be used on the northern border to keep our nation safe. This showcases our Bharat Ekta Darshan. This will make India Aatmanirbhar in the defence sector.”

PM Modi also flagged off Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension, completed at a cost of Rs 3770 crore. This 9.05 km long extension will link North Chennai with the Airport and Central Railway Station.

He also flagged off the fourth Railway line between Chennai Beach and Attipattu. Built at a cost of Rs 293.40 crore, the 22.1 km stretch passes through Chennai and Thiruvallur districts and will facilitate traffic around Chennai port.

Talking about the fishermen, he said India is proud of its fishermen community. "Budget 2021 has provisions to ensure modern fishing harbours for our fishermen. Modern fishing harbours will begin in five centres including Chennai," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also laid foundation stones for the extension, renovation and modernization of the Grand Anicut Canal System that will be taken up at a cost of Rs 2,640 crore, and the Discovery Campus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, on the day. The Campus will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore in the first phase.

(With inputs from PTI)