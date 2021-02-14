PM Modi Address LIVE Updates | Narendra Modi lands at Kochi Naval Airport; will inaugurate key development projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

After inaugurating multiple development projects in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now in Kochi, Kerala to lay the foundation stone and dedicate various projects to the nation.

He was received at the airport by public works minister G Sudhakaran, Southern Navy Chief Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Kochi Mayor M Anilkuma, and others.



At Kochi, he will dedicate to the nation, the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project and Ro-Ro Vessels at Willingdon Islands, Cochin. He will inaugurate International Cruise Terminal “Sagarika” at Cochin Port and the Marine Engineering Training Institute, Vigyana Sagar, Cochin Shipyard Ltd. Along with that, he will lay the foundation stone of the Reconstruction of South Coal Berth at Cochin Port.

Governor and Chief Minister of Kerala, along with Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas will also be present on the occasion.

Everything PM Modi did in Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane and inaugurated several key projects at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on February 14.

At a function, he also accepted a salute by the state-of-the-art tank, which has been indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) along with 15 academic institutions, 8 labs and several MSMEs.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM thanked the people of Chennai for the "warm welcome" they offered him. "The city is full of energy and enthusiasm. This is the city of knowledge and creativity," he said.

The PM further said that the world is looking at India with great enthusiasm and positivity. "This is going to be India's decade. The government of India is committed to doing everything possible to support this search of aspiration and inspiration," said the PM.

"From Chennai, we begin key infrastructure projects. These projects are symbols of innovation and indigenous development. The projects will further the growth of Tamil Nadu," he said.

The PM also appreciated the farmers of Tamil Nadu for record food grain production. The Grand Anicut is a living testimony of our glorious past, he said. He laid the foundation stone for the extension, renovation and modernization of the Grand Anicut Canal System on the day. The canal is important for irrigation in the delta districts. The modernization of this canal will be taken up at a cost of Rs.2,640 crore, and will lead to an improvement in the water carrying capacity of the canals.

"I am happy that we have inaugurated the 9 km stretch of Chennai Phase 1 project. Chennai Metro is growing rapidly and helping us in realising our Aatmanirbhar Bharat dream," said the PM.

Earlier, on the day, PM Modi flagged off the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension, completed at a cost of Rs. 3770 crore, and commission the passenger services from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar. This 9.05 km long extension will link North Chennai with the Airport and Central Railway Station.

The budget for Metro is one of the largest projects sanctioned for any city in one go. The project will boost 'Ease Of Living' for Chennai and Tamil Nadu, he added.

The PM also inaugurated the fourth Railway line between Chennai Beach and Attipattu. This 22.1 km section, laid at a cost of Rs.293.40 crore, traverses through Chennai and Thiruvallur Districts and will ease out traffic from Chennai Port. This section connects the Chennai Port and Ennore Port and passes through major yards, providing operational flexibility for the movement of trains.

On the occasion, the PM also laid the foundation stone for the Discovery Campus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. The Campus will be built at Thaiyur near Chennai at an estimated cost of Rs.1000 crore in the first phase, over an area of 2 lakh sqm.

Speaking about it, the PM said that this Research Centre will be a leading centre of discovery.

The PM further talked about the fishermen community. "India is proud of its fishermen community. Budget 2021 has provisions to ensure modern fishing harbours for our fishermen. Modern fishing harbours will begin in 5 centres including Chennai," he said.

Our Budget 2021 has showcased the importance of reforms. Special importance has been given to the development of coastal areas, he said.

All you need to know about PM Modi's agenda at Chennai and Kochi today:

The PM will launch numerous development works in Chennai and Kochi on the day. “Tomorrow, 14th February, will be in Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and Kochi (Kerala). Numerous development works would be launched that would add speed to fulfilling the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The projects will boost ‘Ease of Living’ for our citizens,” PM Modi tweeted on February 13.

The prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several key projects and hand over the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the Army, at Chennai at 11.15 am.

From Tamil Nadu, the PM will travel to Kerala where he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate various projects to the nation in Kochi at 3.30 pm.

These projects will add crucial momentum to the growth trajectory of these states and help hasten the pace of realizing full development potential, said the Prime Minister’s Office in a statement.