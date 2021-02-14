Pulwama Terror Attack: PM Modi, HM Amit Shah and others pay tributes to martyrs

Forty CRPF personnel were killed in the Pulwama attack on February 14, 2019. (File image)

India paid homage on the second anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack on February 14. On this day in 2021, Pakistan-sponsored Jaish-e-Mohammed carried out an attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy of 70 vehicles resulting in the death of 40 jawans.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Pulwama martyrs on the day. Speaking at an event in Chennai, the prime minister said, “No Indian can forget the Pulwama attack. We are proud of our security forces. Their bravery will continue to inspire our countrymen”.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also paid tributes to the martyrs, saying he stood in solidarity with the families who lost their loved ones in the incident.

"I join the nation in paying my humble tributes to the CRPF personnel who were martyred in the dastardly Pulwama terror attack. The grateful nation will always remember their patriotism and supreme sacrifice," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu. "My solidarity with the families who lost their loved ones in the attack," the vice president said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to the martyred security personnel and said their sacrifice would not be forgotten by the people of India.

"I bow down to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack on this day in 2019. India will never forget their exceptional courage and supreme sacrifice," Shah tweeted.

Rajasthan Chief Minister paid “humble tributes” to the martyrs on the day. “Humble tributes to the brave jawans of Central Reserve Police Force, who laid down their lives in the line of duty during a terrorist attack in Pulwama this day in 2019. The nation shall remain forever indebted to their supreme sacrifice,” Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted.

Karnataka CM also joined the nation in paying tributes, saying the country will never forget the supreme sacrifice of these brave hearts and their families.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant tweeted: “My salute to the martyrs who lost their lives in the line of duty towards Mother India, during the Pulwama Terror Attack.”

Farmers, protesting against the Centre’s new farm reform laws, announced a candle march on the day in memory of those killed in the 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack.

(With inputs from PTI)