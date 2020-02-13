App
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 08:11 PM IST

Centre appoints Rajiv Bansal as Air India Chairman and MD: Report

A 1988-batch IAS officer of the Nagaland cadre, Bansal was appointed to the post after it fell vacant after Ashwani Lohani completed his tenure.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet, on February 13, named senior IAS officer Rajiv Bansal as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of state-owned Air India, CNBC-TV18 reports.

Bansal will be replacing Ashwani Lohani, who completed his second tenure as Air India's chief. Lohani first held the post from August 2017 to September 2017, after which he was appointed as Chairman of the Railway Board.

A 1988-batch IAS officer of the Nagaland cadre, Bansal was appointed to the post after it fell vacant after Lohani completed his tenure.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 08:11 pm

