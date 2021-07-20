CBSE 10th Result 2021 date likely to be announced today: Report

CBSE 10th result 2021 date is likely to be declared soon, but Class 10 results will not be declared on July 20, CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj confirmed to India TV.
"Contrary to speculations, the CBSE is not going to announce Class 10 results on July 20 (Tuesday). The board, along with schools, is working day and night to compile data, and release results that are fair, absolute and without any aberration for our students. As soon as the due process is complete, we will declare the results," he said.
While Bhardwaj did not specify the CBSE Class 10 results date, some news reports quoted sources as saying the CBSE 10th result 2021 date is expected by 1 pm today.
Moneycontrol could not independently verify this report.
It was earlier announced by CBSE that the Class 10 results 2021 will be uploaded on the website between July 20 and July 25.
Once the results are declared, students can check their 10th result on the official CBSE website, cbse.nic.in
Here's how to check Class 10 results:
> Visit the official website of CBSE i.e. cbse.nic.in.
> Click on the Result tab
> Click on link CBSE 10th result or CBSE 12th result
> Enter your roll number, centre number, school number, and admit card id
> Click on the submit option
Your results will appear on the screen. Students can download or take a print.
How to download CBSE 10th result 2021 mark sheet via Digi locker
> Visit the DigiLocker website www.digilocker.gov.in or download the app.
> Sign in or sign up using mobile or Aadhaar number.
> In the 'Education' column, click on the 'Central Board of Secondary Education' option.
> Click on Class 10 Marksheet or Class 12 Marksheet.
> Enter your Name, Year and Roll No to download your results.
The CBSE Class 10 exams were scheduled to take place from May 4, 2021, till June 7, 2021 but was cancelled due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The results will be prepared analysing their performance in the internal assessments, periodic tests, half-yearly or mid-term exams and pre-board examinations.