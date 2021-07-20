CBSE 10th Result 2021 date likely to be announced today: Report

CBSE 10th result 2021 date is likely to be declared soon, but Class 10 results will not be declared on July 20, CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj confirmed to India TV.

"Contrary to speculations, the CBSE is not going to announce Class 10 results on July 20 (Tuesday). The board, along with schools, is working day and night to compile data, and release results that are fair, absolute and without any aberration for our students. As soon as the due process is complete, we will declare the results," he said.

While Bhardwaj did not specify the CBSE Class 10 results date, some news reports quoted sources as saying the CBSE 10th result 2021 date is expected by 1 pm today.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this report.

It was earlier announced by CBSE that the Class 10 results 2021 will be uploaded on the website between July 20 and July 25.

