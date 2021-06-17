Board Exam 2021: CBSE to take Class 10, 11 and 12 scores to arrive at final marksheet; results by July 31

Representative image

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today told the Supreme Court (SC) that it will take into account the students' scores in Classes 10, 11 and 12 to arrive at the final marksheet for Class 12 board exams 2021. The CBSE Class 12 board exam results will be declared by July 31.

A similar criterion will be adopted by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) for ISC Class 12 board exams. It will take into account student performance of the past six years to bring out a final marksheet.

In the SC order, Justice AM Khanwilkar said that the apex court has accepted the CBSE and ICSE detailed assessment scheme.

"Students who want to appear (for Class 12 board exams later) can do so for improvisation of marks. This takes care of the students who want to appear," said SC in its order.

Advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai had also filed a plea on the matter of Class 12 exams of state boards and the assessment scheme. SC will hear the matter on June 21 taking into account all the suggestions that would be presented on this assessment scheme. A final order will be presented that day.

Explaining the assessment scheme in Supreme Court (SC) today, Attorney-General for India (AG) KK Venugopal (representing CBSE) said the CBSE assessment methodology takes into account the performance in each subject.

Here, AG Venugopal said that for Class 12 students, the board will give 30 weightage to final scores from Class 10, 30 percent for Class 11 and 40 percent for Class 12. The final score will be arrived at on the basis of this marking.

In Class 10, there are five subjects where the best of the three are taken and averaged out. He added that for Class 11, the three exams-unit, term and final exams are taken into account and a final marksheet is based on an average of the three.

He added that the subject-wise marks given by the school for 2020-21 will have to be in the range of plus/minus 5 marks obtained by the students in the school.

When it comes to ISC too, there will be a similar scheme. Senior advocate JK Das appearing for ICSE said that the final marksheet will be given on the basis of Class 10 board exam scores, projects, practical examinations and performance in the school examinations.

Das added that the average performance of a student in the past six years will be taken into account for ICSE.

The board exams were cancelled in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in India amidst the second wave.

Students who are not satisfied with this assessment scheme will be allowed to appear for the examinations at a later date when it is conducive.

The Supreme Court on June 3 asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to decide on the assessment criteria for Class 12 board exam in two weeks.

This was in response to a matter pertaining to cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board exams by advocate Mamta Sharma.

CBSE and ISC Class 12 board exams for 2021 were cancelled on June 1. The students will now be marked based on the new assessment criteria to be decided by the two boards.

After the SC asked for the assessment criteria, CBSE had on June 4 constituted a 12-member committee to decide on how to evaluate the students and bring out the final marksheet. This committee was given 10 days to give its decision.

AG Venugopal had earlier told the SC bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar that CBSE will bring out an objective criteria based on which the final results will be issued.

Moneycontrol had reported that CBSE was considering an assessment scheme that would give weightage to students' performance in Classes 10, 11 and 12.