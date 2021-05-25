CBSE Class 10 Results 2021 | Board releases FAQs on marks tabulation policy

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which cancelled the Class 10 board exams 2021 due to the COVID-19 crisis in the country has now released Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on marks tabulation policy based on the internal assessments conducted by schools.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on May 18 had extended the deadline up to June 30 for schools to tabulate class 10 marks and submit it to the board, according to officials.

The board had earlier announced that the entire exercise of tabulation of marks will be completed by June 11 and the result will be declared by June 20.

"CBSE accords highest priority to safety and health of teachers. Keeping in view the situation of pandemic, lockdown in states and safety of teachers and other staff members of affiliated schools, the board has decided to extend the dates," said Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE. "The marks will have to be submitted to the board by June 30. For the rest of the activities, the result committees can make their own schedule based on the scheme provided by CBSE, " he added.

Here are some of the CBSE FAQs for policy for the tabulation of marks. Students can click on the FAQ link and check the entire set of 57 questions.

How CBSE will declare the result of Class 10?

Results of Class 10 Board will be declared on the basis of an objective criterion developed by the Board.

If any candidate is not satisfied with the result declared based on the objective criterion, what remedy will be provided by CBSE to the candidate concerned?

Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated will be given an opportunity to appear in the exam to be conducted by CBSE as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams.

Where will the broad distribution of marks obtained by the students, subject-wise, be made available to the school?

The broad distribution of marks obtained by the students of the school, subject-wise, will be made available to the school by the Board in the school login account on the Board website.

Will CBSE provide any online facility to assist the schools?

To facilitate the schools, CBSE will provide an online system in which school can enter the marks and check whether the marks allocated are in conformity with the historical distribution. In case there is a mismatch, then the Result Committee shall have to revise the marks, as the case may be, as per a consistent and objective criterion which should also be documented in the Rationale Document.

If a candidate has not appeared in any assessment, how schools will do the assessment?

If any candidate has not appeared in any of the assessments conducted by the school, the school may conduct an offline/online or a telephonic one-to-one assessment and record documentary evidence to certify the recommendations. The student may be assessed objectively on that basis by the school out of maximum marks of each subject.

What the schools need to do in case the parents want to view the exam copies or want to verify the marks after the board result declaration?

No such facility is available for the current year. Please read the policy carefully and inform the parents.

How marks will be awarded if a school has conducted an internal assessment which is not in conformity as given by CBSE in policy?

Once the Result committee finalises the marks on the basis of tests/exams, it has to ensure that the marks of students are aligned with the broad distribution of marks provided by the Board.

What to do in case the maximum marks for year-end theory exams are 30/50/70 and not 80?

The marks may be proportionately calculated/reduced and awarded. Maximum Theory Marks may be cross-checked before calculation. For example, a student has secured 25 marks out of 30 marks in the year-end theory examination. These marks would be converted:-

(a) Out of 50 = 25 x 50 = 1250/30 = 41.66~42

(b) Out of 70 = 25 x 70 = 1750/30 = 58.33~53

(c) Out of 80 = 25 X 80 = 2000/30 = 66.66~67

(CBSE has provided average marks of the subjects having maximum marks as 80)

Say a student has secured 56 marks out of 80. Now we have to calculate the marks of a subject having maximum marks as 50. So marks would be 56 X 50 = 2800/80 = 35

Subject wise and overall average provided by CBSE and calculated by the school are different. How has CBSE calculated the averages?

The calculation is as follows:-

Subject average: Say a school is having 10 students Average in Science theory (MM=80) 70+69+71+77+75+70+68+55+74+69=698/10= 69.8

Over All average = Sum of the marks of all the students of all the subjects ÷ Sum of the total number of students in each subject.