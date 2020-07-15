CBSE 10th Result 2020 declared: Check your scores at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 10th Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CBSE class 10 results today at its official website cbseresults.nic.in.

The overall pass percentage is 91.46 percent. HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had on Tuesday tweeted that the CBSE Class 10 results will be announced on July 15 and wished the students best of luck. Over 18 lakh students had appeared for the CBSE Class 10 exams.



Dear Students, Parents, and Teachers!@cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class X and can be accessed at https://t.co/U3MU3QfULs.

We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, student's health & quality education are our priority. Close July 15, 2020

This year the marks will be evaluated based on the ‘average of best of three subjects’ for which the student has already given the exam. If the student has appeared for only three papers, the assessment will be made on the basis of the best of two. If the student has appeared for only one or two exams, the marks obtained in the internal or practicals will be considered.

How to check CBSE 10th Result 2020:

1. Visit the official results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in2 Click on the link for the CBSE class 10 result 20203. Key in your credentials and login

6. The result will be displayed on the screen