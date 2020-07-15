CBSE 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: CBSE Board Class 10 Results to be declared this afternoon; students can check on cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: CBSE 10th Result 2020 to be declared today at board's official website cbseresults.nic.in. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce results for Class 10 board exams on July 15.
CBSE 10th Result 2020: CBSE 10th Result 2020 to be declared today at board's official website cbseresults.nic.in. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce results for Class 10 board exams on July 15. "The results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck," HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted on Tuesday. This year over 18 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 exams. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many exams were cancelled. As per the Board, this year the marks will be evaluated based on the ‘average of best of three subjects’ for which the student has already given the exam. If the student has appeared for only three papers, the assessment will be made on the basis of the best of two. If the students have appeared for only one or two exams, the marks obtained in the internal or practicals will be considered. The students need at least 33 percent marks in each subject to pass the CBSE Class 10th exams. For subject with both practical and theory, students need to pass both.
Also read | CBSE 10th result 2020: Class 10 result will be declared today at cbseresults.nic.in
Students who fail in one or two subjects will have another chance and can can attempt through supplementary exams. The dates of these exams are not yet out.
Also read | CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: When, where and how to check your scores via Digilocker, UMANG app
In comparison to the recently released CBSE Class 12th results, the pass percentage with the new evaluation process had increased by 5 percent with the last years pass percentage was 83.40 percent.
Also read | CBSE 10th Result 2020: All you need to know, from passing marks, evaluation to past years’ analysis
In 2019, the pass percentage of the CBSE Class 10 exams was 91.1 percent.
Also read | CBSE result 2020 | List of websites, apps to check CBSE 10th, 12th results
CBSE 10th Result 2020: How to check result
1. Visit the official results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in
2 Click on the link for the CBSE class 10 result 2020
3. Key in your credentials and login
4. The result will be displayed on the screen
Also read: Google partners with CBSE for digital school modulesFollow CBSE 10th Result 2020 Live Updates here:
Top
CBSE 10th Result 2020: CBSE had released 12th results at 12 pm on July 13. It is expected that the board will announce CBSE 10th results at 12 noon too.
CBSE 10th Result 2020: In view of the Coronavirus pandemic, the re-evaluation process has been made online. As per the schedule released by the board, the students who want the re-evaluation of their marks can apply from July 17 to July 21m 2020, till 5 pm. The students will have to pay an online fee of Rs 500 per subject. For obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer book, the students can apply on August 1 and 2 for Rs 700 per answer book, and for re-evaluation, the dates are August 6 and 7. The students will be charged Rs 100 per question.
CBSE 10th Result 2020: The board recorded 91.10 percent in the previous year, with Trivandrum emerging as the best district, followed by Chennai and Ajmer. However, this time the passing percentage is expected to see a rise, considering there was an improvement in the class 12 results.
CBSE 10th Result 2020: This year, government schools performed better than private schools in 12th exam, hence all eyes are now on 10th result to see if government schools will be able to repeat their performance in 10th exams or not.
CBSE 10th Result 2020: Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted her best wishes to class 10 students waiting for CBSE 10th results.
CBSE 10th Result 2020 | CBSE 10th results will be declared in the afternoon: Official website.
CBSE 10th Result 2020: CBSE 10th Result 2020 expected shortly at board's official website cbseresults.nic.in.
CBSE 10th Result 2020:
How to check CBSE 10th Result 2020
Via CBSE official website
1. Visit the official results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in
2 Click on the link for the CBSE class 10 result 2020
3. Key in your credentials and login
6. The result will be displayed on the screen
CBSE 10th Result 2020: All you need to know, from passing marks, evaluation to past years’ analysis
Via Digilocker:
CBSE will provide Class 10 digital academic documents (Marksheets, Migration Certificate & Pass Certificate) through its own academic repository ‘Parinam Manjusha’ which is integrated with DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in. The DigiLocker account credentials will be sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE.
CBSE Class 10 result via UMANG App
CBSE Class 10 students can view their results on the UMANG Mobile App which is available for android, iOS and Windows-based Smartphones.
How to check CBSE Class X result 2020 via SMS:
CBSE will send results on candidate's registered mobile number and email address. Alternatively, candidates can send SMS on 7738299899 as per following details:
<CBSE10>space<Roll no>space<Admit card id>
Results via phone:
The following are the telephone numbers through which candidates can get their results:
1. 24300699 (for local subscribers in Delhi)2. 011-224300699 (for subscribers on other parts of the country)
CBSE 10th Result 2020: Google is partnering with Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to offer digital learning modules across schools in India. Read more
CBSE 10th Result 2020: Even before the results could be announced, CBSE website is showing error. Class 12 students had faced a lot of problems on July 13 in checking their result since the website crashed and IVRS system and UMANG app was also not responding.