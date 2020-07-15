CBSE 10th Result 2020 declared | Pass percentage improves slightly to 91.46; where to check and other details

CBSE 10th result 2020 was declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on July 15. Around 91.46 percent students passed the examination. A total of 18,73,015 students had appeared in the examination, of which 17,13,121 students cleared it. With this, the pass percentage increased by 0.36 percent in 2020. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 91.10 percent.

Track live updates on the result here

As CBSE has declared the Class 10 result amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, students may not be able to go to schools to check their results this year. But they can check their results online on the Board’s official websites. Alternatively, CBSE will also provide the results through SMS and on various other apps.

Here are the websites where CBSE 10th Result 2020 and CBSE 12th Result 2020 will be available to you:

http://cbseresults.nic.in/: This is a CBSE website for exam results. To check the results here, students need to log in using their roll number. The website is designed and hosted by National Informatics Centre (NIC) eCounselling Division and the contents are provided by the CBSE. It archives result from 2004.

Also read | Check CBSE Board Class 10 Results on these apps