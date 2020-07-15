CBSE 10th Result 2020: Check CBSE Board Class 10 Results on these websites and apps

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the class 10 results 2020 on July 15. The board will announce the results through an alternative assessment scheme after it cancelled remaining exams in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The board had on July 13 announced the results for class 12. The number of students scoring over 95 percent in the class 12 exam this year is more than double the 2019 figure of 17,693.

While class 12 exams were rescheduled to be held in July in all parts of the country, class 10 exams were rescheduled only in North East Delhi which was affected by riots in March. However, later all exams were cancelled following the spike in COVID-19 cases.

As CBSE is set to declare the Class 10 result amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, students may not be able to go to schools to check their results this year. But they can check their results online on the Board’s official websites. Alternatively, CBSE will also provide the results through SMS and on various other apps.

Here are the websites and apps where CBSE 10th Result 2020 and CBSE 12th Result 2020 will be available to you:

http://cbseresults.nic.in/ : This is a CBSE website for exam results. To check the results here, students need to log in using their roll number. The website is designed and hosted by National Informatics Centre (NIC) eCounselling Division and the contents are provided by the CBSE. It archives result from 2004.

http://results.gov.in/: This is an alternate website to check the results of all exams held in India, including CBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations.

Apps

DigiResults is an initiative of CBSE, Government of India in partnership with DigiLocker, a Digital India Initiative. Students, who appeared in the exam, can access their CBSE results instantly on their mobile devices using this app. DigiResults is a free software application from the Teaching and Training Tools subcategory, part of the Education category. The app is currently available in English and can be installed on Android.The Board will provide digital academic documents of students, including mark sheets, migration certificate and passing certificate through its own academic repository ‘Parinam Manjusha’, which is integrated with DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in. The DigiLocker account credentials are sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE.

DigiLocker is a key initiative under Digital India, the Government of India's flagship program aimed at transforming India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. Targeted at the idea of paperless governance, DigiLocker is a platform for issuance and verification of documents and certificates in a digital way, thus eliminating the use of physical documents.

CBSE students can also check and download their results on UMANG mobile application.The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) provides a single platform for all Indian Citizens to access pan India e-Gov services ranging from Central to Local Government bodies and other citizen-centric services.