CBSE 10th and 12th Result 2020: How to check 10th/12th Result Marksheets via DigiLocker App

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun sending out text messages to students, urging them to download the Digilocker app to access their results. Using this, they will be able to access their mark sheets when they are first made available.

"Dear Student, your DigiLocker account has been created by CBSE. Please install DigiLocker app from https://getapp.digilocker.gov.in to access your digital CBSE marksheet/certificate. To login, use CBSE registered mobile number, OTP and enter last 6 digits of roll number as security pin," says the notification received by students.

This is how you would go about getting Digilocker on your device:

Step 1: Log on to the App Store or Play Store on your deviceStep 2: Look up Digilocker and then download the Digilocker AppStep 3: To log in, use the mobile number you used to register with CBSEStep 4: After receiving an OTP, enter it and log onto the app

Step 5: Enter the six-digit pin that corresponds with the last six digits of your CBSE examination 2020 roll number

Completing the five steps will make you ready to access the portal when the documents are finally released. If you do not want to download the app, you may log onto digilocker.gov.in to access your results.