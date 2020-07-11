CBSE 10th and 12th Result 2020: How to check 10th/12th Result Marksheets via DigiLocker App

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
live
1
https://www.moneycontrol.com/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2020 01:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CBSE 10th and 12th Result 2020: How to check 10th/12th Result Marksheets via DigiLocker App

Students will now have to download the Digilocker app to access their results, or log onto the website as CBSE goes digital with the release of results

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun sending out text messages to students, urging them to download the Digilocker app to access their results. Using this, they will be able to access their mark sheets when they are first made available.

"Dear Student, your DigiLocker account has been created by CBSE. Please install DigiLocker app from https://getapp.digilocker.gov.in to access your digital CBSE marksheet/certificate. To login, use CBSE registered mobile number, OTP and enter last 6 digits of roll number as security pin," says the notification received by students.

This is how you would go about getting Digilocker on your device:

Close
Step 1: Log on to the App Store or Play Store on your device
Step 2: Look up Digilocker and then download the Digilocker App
Step 3: To log in, use the mobile number you used to register with CBSE
Step 4: After receiving an OTP, enter it and log onto the app

Step 5: Enter the six-digit pin that corresponds with the last six digits of your CBSE examination 2020 roll number

related news

Completing the five steps will make you ready to access the portal when the documents are finally released. If you do not want to download the app, you may log onto digilocker.gov.in to access your results.

CBSE has made an announcement saying that it will give digitally-signed copies of these documents to the students via DigiLocker App, which they may use to submit as part of their admission process for higher education since the pandemic has not allowed for physical copies to be made, Jagran Josh reports.
First Published on Jul 11, 2020 12:47 pm

tags #Board exams #CBSE #DigiLocker #education #Results 2020

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.