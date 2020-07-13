CBSE result 2020 | List of websites, apps to check CBSE 10th, 12th results

CBSE Result 2020 including the CBSE 10th Result and CBSE 12th Result is expected to be declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) anytime this week. The Board had earlier notified that the class 10 and 12 results will be announced by July 15.

As students may not be able to go to schools to check their results this year, they can check their results online on the Board’s official websites. Alternatively, CBSE will also provide the results through SMS and on various other apps.

Here are the websites and apps where CBSE 10th Result 2020 and CBSE 12th Result 2020 will be available to you:

Websites

http://cbseresults.nic.in/: This is a CBSE website for exam results. To check the results here, students need to log in using their roll number. The website is designed and hosted by National Informatics Centre (NIC) eCounselling Division and the contents are provided by the CBSE. It archives result from 2004.

http://results.gov.in/: This is an alternate website to check the results of all exams held in India, including CBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations.

Apps

SMS Organizer

There is a possibility that you are unable to access the results in time due to internet connectivity issues or the website crashing due to load on the servers once the results are out. In such case, CBSE result 2020 class 10 and CBSE result 2020 class 12 can be downloaded from Microsoft SMS Organiser app. You can register on this app and get scores on SMS. This feature is completely offline, which means you do not need an internet connection to get results or log in to any website.

DigiResults

DigiResults is an initiative of CBSE, Government of India in partnership with DigiLocker, a Digital India Initiative. Students, who appeared in the exam, can access their CBSE results instantly on their mobile devices using this app. DigiResults is a free software application from the Teaching and Training Tools subcategory, part of the Education category. The app is currently available in English and can be installed on Android.

DigiLocker

The Board will provide digital academic documents of students, including mark sheets, migration certificate and passing certificate through its own academic repository ‘Parinam Manjusha’, which is integrated with DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in. The DigiLocker account credentials are sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE.

DigiLocker is a key initiative under Digital India, the Government of India's flagship program aimed at transforming India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. Targeted at the idea of paperless governance, DigiLocker is a platform for issuance and verification of documents and certificates in a digital way, thus eliminating the use of physical documents.

UMANG

CBSE students can also check and download their results on UMANG mobile application.

The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) provides a single platform for all Indian Citizens to access pan India e-Gov services ranging from Central to Local Government bodies and other citizen-centric services.