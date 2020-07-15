App
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2020 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CBSE Board 10th Result 2020: Girls outshine boys in CBSE class 10 exams

CBSE result 2020 Class 10: Students can check their CBSE 10th Result 2020 at cbseresults.nic.in. Trivandrum has recorded the highest pass percentage among all the state with 99.28 percent, followed by Chennai with 98.95 percent. Guwahati recorded the lowest pass percent at 79.12 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CBSE Class 10 results on July 15 on the boards official website cbseresults.nic.in. Over 18 lakh students had appeared for the CBSE Class 10 exams. The overall pass percentage is 91.46 percent which is higher than last years 91.10 percent.

Track live updates on the result here.

Girls outshone boys in CBSE Class 10 examination this year as well, as they recorded a 3.17 percent higher pass percentage than boys. The passing percentage of boys is 90.14 percent, while that of girls is 93.31 percent. Last year, the pass percentage of boys was 90.14 percent while that of the girls was 92.45 percent.

Close

Trivandrum has recorded the highest pass percentage among all the state with 99.28 percent, followed by Chennai with 98.95 percent. Guwahati recorded the lowest pass percent at 79.12 percent.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many exams were cancelled this year thus changing the evaluation process. This year the marks were evaluated based on the ‘average of best of three subjects’ for which the student had already given the exam. If the student had appeared for only three papers, the assessment will be made on the basis of the best of two. If the student has appeared for only one or two exams, the marks obtained in the internal or practicals will be considered.

Here are the websites where CBSE 10th Result 2020 will be available to you:

http://cbseresults.nic.in/: This is a CBSE website for exam results. To check the results here, students need to log in using their roll number. The website is designed and hosted by National Informatics Centre (NIC) eCounselling Division and the contents are provided by the CBSE. It archives result from 2004.

Also read | Check CBSE Board Class 10 Results on these apps

http://results.gov.in/: This is an alternate website to check the results of all exams held in India, including CBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations.
First Published on Jul 15, 2020 01:55 pm

tags #CBSE #CBSE 10th Result 2020 #India

