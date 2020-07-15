CBSE Board 10th Result 2020: Girls outshine boys in CBSE class 10 exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CBSE Class 10 results on July 15 on the boards official website cbseresults.nic.in. Over 18 lakh students had appeared for the CBSE Class 10 exams. The overall pass percentage is 91.46 percent which is higher than last years 91.10 percent.

Girls outshone boys in CBSE Class 10 examination this year as well, as they recorded a 3.17 percent higher pass percentage than boys. The passing percentage of boys is 90.14 percent, while that of girls is 93.31 percent. Last year, the pass percentage of boys was 90.14 percent while that of the girls was 92.45 percent.

Trivandrum has recorded the highest pass percentage among all the state with 99.28 percent, followed by Chennai with 98.95 percent. Guwahati recorded the lowest pass percent at 79.12 percent.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many exams were cancelled this year thus changing the evaluation process. This year the marks were evaluated based on the ‘average of best of three subjects’ for which the student had already given the exam. If the student had appeared for only three papers, the assessment will be made on the basis of the best of two. If the student has appeared for only one or two exams, the marks obtained in the internal or practicals will be considered.

Here are the websites where CBSE 10th Result 2020 will be available to you:

http://cbseresults.nic.in/: This is a CBSE website for exam results. To check the results here, students need to log in using their roll number. The website is designed and hosted by National Informatics Centre (NIC) eCounselling Division and the contents are provided by the CBSE. It archives result from 2004.

