HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 03:13 PM IST

Google partners with CBSE for digital school modules

A total of 1 million teachers will be offered access to Google’s digital learning modules

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google is partnering with Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to offer digital learning modules across schools in India.

Speaking at the Google-for-India event, Sapna Chadha, Senior Country Marketing Director (India and SouthEast Asia) at Google, said the company will partner with 1 million teachers across 22,000 CBSE schools across the country by December-end.

Here, the learning content will be offered through a blended module. This means that there will be a mix of online learning with traditional classroom lessons.

Chadha explained that by partnering with CBSE Skill Education and Training, 1 million teachers across these 22,000 schools will be able to offer blended learning by the end of 2020.

Here, this will combine classroom training with tools like with G-Suite for education, Google Classroom, Youtube and more. These tools will be offered to the teachers free of cost.

Google Classroom is a web service designed by Google that can be used at schools for creating, sharing and grading assignments. Files can be shared between teachers and students using this platform.

G-Suite is a set of tools offered by Google that is used for collaboration and storage of data on the cloud. Tools like Gmail, Google Meet, Calendar, Docs, Sheets and Slides are part of the suite.

At the event, union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank explained that the free-of-cost tools offered by Google in partnership with CBSE will be beneficial for teachers across schools.

However, Nishank added that Google must take efforts to ensure that the tools and content services are available across the 22 Indian languages so that students across the country benefit.
First Published on Jul 13, 2020 02:55 pm

