CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: When, where and how to check your scores via Digilocker, UMANG app

CBSE Class 10th Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education will declare the CBSE class 10 results on today at its official website cbseresults.nic.in. HRD minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had on Tuesday tweeted that the CBSE Class 10 results will be announced on July 15 and wished the students best of luck.

"My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.#StayCalm #StaySafe," HRD minister tweeted on Tuesday.

Read: CBSE 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

CBSE Class 10 result date, time:

How to check CBSE 10th Result 2020:

Via CBSE official website

1. Visit the official results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in2 Click on the link for the CBSE class 10 result 20203. Key in your credentials and login

6. The result will be displayed on the screen

CBSE 10th Result 2020: All you need to know, from passing marks, evaluation to past years’ analysis

Via Digilocker:

CBSE will provide Class 10 digital academic documents (Marksheets, Migration Certificate & Pass Certificate) through its own academic repository ‘Parinam Manjusha’ which is integrated with DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in. The DigiLocker account credentials will be sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE.

CBSE Class 10 result via UMANG App

CBSE Class 10 students can view their results on the UMANG Mobile App which is available for android, iOS and Windows-based Smartphones.

Read: The board will announce CBSE Class 10 result today, July 15. However, the precise time is not known yet.

How to check CBSE Class X result 2020 via SMS:

CBSE will send results on candidate's registered mobile number and email address. Alternatively, candidates can send SMS on 7738299899 as per following details:

<CBSE10>space<Roll no>space<Admit card id>

Results via phone:

The following are the telephone numbers through which candidates can get their results:1. 24300699 (for local subscribers in Delhi)2. 011-224300699 (for subscribers on other parts of the country)