you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 09:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CBSE 10th Result 2020: All you need to know, from passing marks, evaluation to past years’ analysis

Students can check their CBSE 10th result 2020 at the official website cbseresults.nic.in.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

CBSE 10th Result 2020 will be declared on July 15 on board's official website cbseresults.nic.in. The HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank too confirmed it in a tweet. However, the timing of the CBSE Class 10 result has not been revealed. 

As reported by Indian Express, this year over 18 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 exams. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many exams were cancelled.

As per the Board, this year the marks will be evaluated based on the ‘average of best of three subjects’ for which the student has already given the exam. If the student has appeared for only three papers, the assessment will be made on the basis of the best of two. If the students have appeared for only one or two exams, the marks obtained in the internal or practicals will be considered.

Also Read: CBSE result 2020 | List of websites, apps to check CBSE 10th, 12th results

related news

The students need at least 33 percent marks in each subject to pass the CBSE Class 10th exams. For subject with both practical and theory, students need to pass both.

Students who fail in one or two subjects will have another chance and can can attempt through supplementary exams. The dates of these exams are not yet out.

In comparison to the recently released CBSE Class 12th results, the pass percentage with the new evaluation process had increased by 5 percent with the last years pass percentage was 83.40 percent.

In 2019, the pass percentage of the CBSE Class 10 exams was  91.1 percent.

 
First Published on Jul 14, 2020 09:12 pm

tags #CBSE #CBSE 10th Result 2020 #CBSE Class 10 result #India

