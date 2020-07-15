App
Jul 15, 2020 08:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CBSE 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: CBSE Board Class X Results will be declared today at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: CBSE Class 10 Result 2020 will be declared today at board's official website cbseresults.nic.in. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce results for Class 10 board exams on July 15.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2020 Live Updates: CBSE 10th Result 2020 will be declared today at board's official website cbseresults.nic.in. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce results for Class 10 board exams on July 15. "The results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck," HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted on Tuesday. This year over 18 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 exams. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many exams were cancelled. As per the Board, this year the marks will be evaluated based on the ‘average of best of three subjects’ for which the student has already given the exam. If the student has appeared for only three papers, the assessment will be made on the basis of the best of two. If the students have appeared for only one or two exams, the marks obtained in the internal or practicals will be considered. The students need at least 33 percent marks in each subject to pass the CBSE Class 10th exams. For subject with both practical and theory, students need to pass both.

Students who fail in one or two subjects will have another chance and can can attempt through supplementary exams. The dates of these exams are not yet out.

In comparison to the recently released CBSE Class 12th results, the pass percentage with the new evaluation process had increased by 5 percent with the last years pass percentage was 83.40 percent.

In 2019, the pass percentage of the CBSE Class 10 exams was  91.1 percent.

Follow CBSE 10th Result 2020 Live Updates here:
  • July 15, 2020 08:32 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: CBSE awards grades instead of marks in class 10. The board had introduced grading system to reduce pressure on students. 

  • July 15, 2020 08:24 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: CBSE did not release list of toppers for class 12 and will follow the same protocol for class 10 as well. The decision to not announce names of class 12 toppers was taken keeping in mind the unprecedented situations students had to face this year. 

  • July 15, 2020 08:07 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: A CBSE official confirmed that class 10 result will be announced in the afternoon today.

  • July 15, 2020 08:03 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2020:

    Apps

    DigiResults: Students, who appeared in the exam, can access their CBSE results instantly on their mobile devices using this app. 

    DigiLocker: The Board will provide digital academic documents of students, including mark sheets, migration certificate and passing certificate through its own academic repository ‘Parinam Manjusha’, which is integrated with DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in. 

    UMANG: CBSE students can also check and download their results on UMANG mobile application.

    The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) provides a single platform for all Indian Citizens to access pan India e-Gov services ranging from Central to Local Government bodies and other citizen-centric services.

  • July 15, 2020 08:02 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2020:

    List of websites

    http://cbseresults.nic.in/: This is a CBSE website for exam results. To check the results here, students need to log in using their roll number. The website is designed and hosted by National Informatics Centre (NIC) eCounselling Division and the contents are provided by the CBSE. It archives result from 2004.

    http://results.gov.in/: This is an alternate website to check the results of all exams held in India, including CBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations.

  • July 15, 2020 08:01 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: The students need at least 33 percent marks in each subject to pass the CBSE Class 10th exams. For subject with both practical and theory, students need to pass both.

  • July 15, 2020 08:00 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: As per the Board, this year the marks will be evaluated based on the ‘average of best of three subjects’ for which the student has already given the exam. If the student has appeared for only three papers, the assessment will be made on the basis of the best of two. If the students have appeared for only one or two exams, the marks obtained in the internal or practicals will be considered.

  • July 15, 2020 08:00 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: This year over 18 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 exams. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many exams were cancelled. 

  • July 15, 2020 07:59 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce results for Class 10 board exams on July 15.

