English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    CBIC to destroy 42,000 kg narcotics on Wednesday

    The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) would destroy around 42,000 kilogram narcotics at 14 locations, including Guwahati, Mumbai and Siliguri, as part of ’Drug Destruction Day’ to be observed on Wednesday, the finance ministry said.

    June 07, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST

    The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) would destroy around 42,000 kilogram narcotics at 14 locations, including Guwahati, Mumbai and Siliguri, as part of ’Drug Destruction Day’ to be observed on Wednesday, the finance ministry said.

    The Drug Destruction Day would be observed as a part of an iconic week of ’Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations of the ministry to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.

    A total of around 42,000 kg narcotics would be destroyed at 14 locations across the country, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would be virtually witnessing the destruction process to be held at Guwahati, Lucknow, Mumbai, Mundra/Kandla, Patna and Siliguri and address the officers.

     
    Tags: #Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav #Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) #finance minister Nirmala Sithamraman #Narcotics
    first published: Jun 7, 2022 10:54 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.