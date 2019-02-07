App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 10:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBI to question Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar on February 9 in Shillong

The CBI has attached 10 officers from its Delhi, Bhopal and Lucknow units to its Kolkata office, which is probing the chit-fund scam cases, till February 20 to provide additional manpower during questioning of high-profile suspects, including the Kolkata police chief.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar will be questioned by CBI in Shillong on February 9 in connection with the multi-crore Saradha chit-fund scam, officials said Thursday, two days after the Supreme Court directed him to "faithfully" cooperate with the investigation.

The CBI wants to question Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer, as he was heading the SIT formed by West Bengal government to probe Saradha and other similar ponzi scheme cases, they said.

The CBI has attached 10 officers from its Delhi, Bhopal and Lucknow units to its Kolkata office, which is probing the chit-fund scam cases, till February 20 to provide additional manpower during questioning of high-profile suspects, including the Kolkata police chief.

A team led by Superintendent of Police Jagroop S Gusinha from the special unit in New Delhi will camp in Kolkata, an official order said.

related news

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed Kolkata Police Commissioner Kumar to appear before the CBI and "faithfully" cooperate into the investigation of cases related to the Saradha chit-fund scam, but made it clear he will not be arrested.

"State police was first to enter the premises of Saradha Group post collapse and there are allegations that important documents which could have provided important leads were removed to cause disappearance of evidence," a senior CBI official said on the condition of anonymity.

The agency, which wanted to probe the SIT members, was not getting positive response from the police as many officials, including Kumar, gave excuses to evade questioning, they sad.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 09:57 pm

tags #CBI #Current Affairs #India #Rajeev Kumar #west bengal

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.