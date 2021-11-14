MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

CBI, ED chiefs' tenure extended up to five years, up from two: Centre

The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, which brings the change into effect, has been brought by the Centre days before the start of the Winter Session of Parliament.

Moneycontrol News
November 14, 2021 / 03:20 PM IST

The Centre on November 14 moved an ordinance which extends the tenure of Enforcement Directorate (ED) director and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director to five years.

Currently, the chiefs of ED and CBI were appointed for a period extending up to two years.

The ordinance, named as the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, has been brought by the Centre days before the start of the Winter Session of Parliament, which is scheduled to begin from November 29.

President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to the ordinance. The central government is expected to table a law in the Parliament to replace the same.

In the failure of a law being enacted, the ordinance would lapse in a period of six weeks.

Close

Related stories

The CBI, country's apex investigative agency, is currently headed by 1985-batch IPS officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, who was appointed in May 2021 for a two-year period.

The ED is headed by IRS officer Sanjay Kumar Mishra, who was appointed to the post in November 2018. In November 2020, his tenure was extended by another year by the Centre.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #CBI #ED
first published: Nov 14, 2021 03:05 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.