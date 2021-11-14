CBI, ED chiefs' tenure extended up to five years, up from two: Centre

The Centre on November 14 moved an ordinance which extends the tenure of Enforcement Directorate (ED) director and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director to five years.

Currently, the chiefs of ED and CBI were appointed for a period extending up to two years.

The ordinance, named as the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, has been brought by the Centre days before the start of the Winter Session of Parliament, which is scheduled to begin from November 29.

President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to the ordinance. The central government is expected to table a law in the Parliament to replace the same.



In the failure of a law being enacted, the ordinance would lapse in a period of six weeks.

The CBI, country's apex investigative agency, is currently headed by 1985-batch IPS officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, who was appointed in May 2021 for a two-year period.

The ED is headed by IRS officer Sanjay Kumar Mishra, who was appointed to the post in November 2018. In November 2020, his tenure was extended by another year by the Centre.