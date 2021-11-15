MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

CBDT launches Taxpayers' Lounge, says all glitches with I-T portal fixed

The Income Tax department on Sunday set up a 'Taxpayers' Lounge' at the India International Trade Fair, seeking to promote trust and foster awareness.

Moneycontrol News
November 15, 2021 / 10:13 AM IST
IT Department (Representative image: Shutterstock)

IT Department (Representative image: Shutterstock)

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on November 14 said that the glitches and hiccups with online filing of income tax returns have been resolved, ANI reported.

"All the glitches and hiccups with regard to the filing of income tax returns have been resolved. On an average 2.5 lakh income tax returns are being filed per day," JB Mohapatra, Chairman of CBDT said.

The Income Tax department on Sunday set up a 'Taxpayers' Lounge' at the India International Trade Fair, seeking to promote trust and foster awareness.

Mohapatra inaugurated the Taxpayers' Lounge to increase awareness about various services provided by the department to taxpayers and to facilitate compliance with the various income-tax rules and procedures.

The Lounge will be at the IITF till November 27. "The Taxpayers' Lounge seeks to promote an environment of trust between the Department and the taxpayers as also to educate them about the initiatives taken by the Department in recent time," an official statement said.

Close

Related stories

The Taxpayers' Lounge would provide assistance in application for PAN/e-PAN, Aadhaar-PAN linking and PAN related queries. Also assistance would be provided in queries related to e-Filing and Form 26AS. The lounge will also be utilised for obtaining feedback about the problems being faced by the taxpayers, the statement added.

Furthermore, taxpayers can now access the new Annual Information Statement (AIS), which includes additional categories of information like interest, dividends, securities and MF transactions, and remittances from abroad, on the e-filing portal. The I-T department had last month expanded the list of high-value financial transactions, which would be available to taxpayers in their Form 26AS by including details of mutual fund (MF) purchases, foreign remittances, as well as information in ITRs of other taxpayers.

[Inputs from PTI]
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #CBDT #Income Tax #India
first published: Nov 15, 2021 10:13 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.