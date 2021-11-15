CBDT launches Taxpayers' Lounge, says all glitches with I-T portal fixed

IT Department (Representative image: Shutterstock)

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on November 14 said that the glitches and hiccups with online filing of income tax returns have been resolved, ANI reported.

"All the glitches and hiccups with regard to the filing of income tax returns have been resolved. On an average 2.5 lakh income tax returns are being filed per day," JB Mohapatra, Chairman of CBDT said.

The Income Tax department on Sunday set up a 'Taxpayers' Lounge' at the India International Trade Fair, seeking to promote trust and foster awareness.

Mohapatra inaugurated the Taxpayers' Lounge to increase awareness about various services provided by the department to taxpayers and to facilitate compliance with the various income-tax rules and procedures.

The Lounge will be at the IITF till November 27. "The Taxpayers' Lounge seeks to promote an environment of trust between the Department and the taxpayers as also to educate them about the initiatives taken by the Department in recent time," an official statement said.

The Taxpayers' Lounge would provide assistance in application for PAN/e-PAN, Aadhaar-PAN linking and PAN related queries. Also assistance would be provided in queries related to e-Filing and Form 26AS. The lounge will also be utilised for obtaining feedback about the problems being faced by the taxpayers, the statement added.

Furthermore, taxpayers can now access the new Annual Information Statement (AIS), which includes additional categories of information like interest, dividends, securities and MF transactions, and remittances from abroad, on the e-filing portal. The I-T department had last month expanded the list of high-value financial transactions, which would be available to taxpayers in their Form 26AS by including details of mutual fund (MF) purchases, foreign remittances, as well as information in ITRs of other taxpayers.

[Inputs from PTI]