App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 06:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cane arrear reaches Rs 17,134 crore so far in 2019-20 season: Centre

Under the Sugarcane (Control) Order, 1966, sugar mills are required to make cane price payment to farmers within 14 days of supply of cane. If mills fail to make payment, they have to pay interest at the rate of 15 per cent per annum on amount due for the delayed period beyond 14 days.

PTI

Cane dues to be paid by sugar mills to farmers have reached Rs 17,134 crore so far in the 2019-20 season that will end in September, according to the Union food ministry.

The arrears been calculated on the basis of fair and remunerative price (FRP) fixed by the central government.

Under the Sugarcane (Control) Order, 1966, sugar mills are required to make cane price payment to farmers within 14 days of supply of cane. If mills fail to make payment, they have to pay interest at the rate of 15 per cent per annum on amount due for the delayed period beyond 14 days.

Close

According to the latest data maintained by the Union food ministry, mills have paid Rs 47,127 crore cane price dues out of the total payable of Rs 64,261 crore as on May 28 of the 2019-20 season.

related news

"And, the total cane arrear is Rs 17,134 crore so far," the data said.

The cane price arrears of the 2018-19 season (October-September) was Rs 18,140 crore.

Depressed sugar prices due to surplus sugar production in seasons 2017-18 and 2018-19 adversely affected the liquidity of mills resulting in accumulation of cane price arrears of the farmers.

Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said the government has taken several measures to ensure that mills make cane price payment to farmers.

Soft loans of about Rs 18,600 crore are being extended through banks to 362 sugar mills and molasses-based standalone distilleries for enhancement and augmentation of ethanol production capacity, for which an interest subvention of about Rs 4,045 crore for five years is being borne by the central government, he said.

The government is reimbursing the carrying cost of Rs 1,674 crore towards maintenance of buffer stock of 40 lakh tonne of sugar.

Besides, the government is providing an assistance of Rs 10,448 per tonne to sugar mills to meet expenses on export of 60 lakh tonnes of sugar and likely expenditure of that is about Rs 6,268 crore.

Of the mandatory export quota of 60 lakh tonnes in the current years, about 36 lakh tonnes have been dispatched. Mills are trying to export 24 lakh tonnes in the coming months, Pandey said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 29, 2020 06:45 pm

tags #Business #cane arrear #Economy #farmers #Food Ministry #India #sugar mills

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus lockdown: Migrant labourer’s body found In Shramik train toilet

Coronavirus lockdown: Migrant labourer’s body found In Shramik train toilet

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra to give Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to frontline workers: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra to give Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to frontline workers: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

COVID-19 impact | Re-mobilisation of workforce at project sites an arduous task: Voltas

COVID-19 impact | Re-mobilisation of workforce at project sites an arduous task: Voltas

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.