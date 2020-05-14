App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 09:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

No end to misery: Six killed as speeding bus runs over migrant workers on highway

The accused driver, who was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, has been arrested, said SSP Abhishek Yadav.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representational picture
Representational picture

Six migrant workers have been killed and five others seriously injured when a speeding bus ran over them on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway near here, officials said on Thursday.

The accused driver, who was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, has been arrested, said SSP Abhishek Yadav.

The workers were going on foot to their homes in Bihar from Haryana when they were hit on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway between Ghalili Check Post and Rohana Toll Plaza, about 20 km from here late last night, the official said.

Close

The injured -- Sushil, Nathu Saini, Pawan Saini, Pramod and Ramji Rai --were rushed to the hospital.

related news

Two of the deceased were identified as Bijender, 25, and Harsh, 20. The rest were yet to be identified.

First Published on May 14, 2020 09:05 am

tags #India #Migrant #Muzaffarnagar

