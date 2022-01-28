MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • SBI

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    SBI
    Register Now!“Unlock Credit” with CredAvenue.Pre-Budget discussion on “Solving the enterprise lending and borrowing puzzle in Budget 2022” 29th January at 3pm
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter Soundarya allegedly dies by suicide, CM Bommai rushes to hospital

    Soundarya was found dead on Friday morning and the body has now been shifted to government-run Bowring hospital for postmortem to ascertain the cause of death.

    News18
    January 28, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST
    Soundarya was the daughter of Yediyurappa’s first daughter Padma, the eldest in the family (Image: News18)

    Soundarya was the daughter of Yediyurappa’s first daughter Padma, the eldest in the family (Image: News18)

    Former Karnataka chief minister and BJP stalwart BS Yediyurappa’s granddaughter has allegedly died by suicide.

    Soundarya, in her early 30s, was a doctor at MS Ramaiah hospital in Bengaluru. According to the police, she was living with her husband, a fellow doctor, and a six-month-old child at an upscale apartment near Mount Carmel College.

    She got married two years ago.

    Soundarya was found dead on Friday morning and the body has now been shifted to government-run Bowring hospital for postmortem to ascertain the cause of death.

    Soundarya was the daughter of Yediyurappa’s first daughter Padma, the eldest in the family.

    Close

    The news has shocked his family and the state BJP. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai rushed to the hospital with his cabinet colleagues to console the BJP stalwart.

    So far, there is no confirmation on a death note left behind her.
    News18
    Tags: #Basavaraj Bommai #BS Yediyurappa #Karnataka #suicide
    first published: Jan 28, 2022 02:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.