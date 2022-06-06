English
    Booking up to 24 train tickets a month allowed if IRCTC user ID linked to Aadhaar

    Moneycontrol News
    June 06, 2022 / 02:34 PM IST
    IRCTC: Profit surges 106 percent on year; revenue jumps 104 percent. The company recorded a 106 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 213.8 crore in quarter ended March 2022 driven by strong topline and operating performance. Revenue surged 104 percent to Rs 691 crore compared to same period last year.

    People can now book 24 train tickets in a month on the IRCTC website and app if their user ID is linked to Aadhaar, otherwise only 12 tickets can be bought, the Railways announced on Monday.

    So far, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) allowed people to book six tickets a month if the account is not connected to Aadhar and 12 if it is linked.

    "To facilitate passengers, Indian Railways has decided to increase the limit of booking maximum 6 tickets in a month to 12 tickets by a user ID which is not Aadhaar linked and the limit of booking maximum 12 tickets in a month to 24 tickets by a user ID which is Aadhaar linked and that one of the passengers in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar," the ministry said in a statement.

    Officials said this will be helpful for frequent travellers as well as those using the same account to book train tickets for family members.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jun 6, 2022 02:36 pm
