Delhi-Pune Vistara flight receives bomb threat, investigation underway

Bomb threat on Vistara's Delhi-Pune flight

A bomb threat was received for Vistara's flight from the national capital to Pune on August 18 when boarding was in progress.

The bomb threat was received at around 7:30 am at the Delhi airport and search operations are going on.

All passengers along on Vistara flight UK971 with their luggage have been deboarded safely.

Also Read | Child on Vistara flight suffers burns after hot chocolate spilled on her. Airline's response

With PTI inputs