    Delhi-Pune Vistara flight receives bomb threat, investigation underway

    The sources said the bomb threat was received at around 0730 am at the Delhi airport and search operations are going on.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 18, 2023 / 12:27 PM IST
    A bomb threat was received for Vistara's flight from the national capital to Pune on August 18 when boarding was in progress.

    The bomb threat was received at around 7:30 am at the Delhi airport and search operations are going on.

    All passengers along on Vistara flight UK971 with their luggage have been deboarded safely.

    With PTI inputs

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Aug 18, 2023 12:14 pm

