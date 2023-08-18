Delhi-Pune Vistara flight receives bomb threat, investigation underway

A bomb threat was received for Vistara's flight from the national capital to Pune on August 18 when boarding was in progress.
The bomb threat was received at around 7:30 am at the Delhi airport and search operations are going on.
All passengers along on Vistara flight UK971 with their luggage have been deboarded safely.
With PTI inputs
