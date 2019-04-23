App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 10:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP is anti-poor and pro-rich: Naveen Patnaik

Patnaik was addressing several election meetings in Kendrapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur Lok Sabha segments where polling is scheduled to be held in the fourth phase on April 29.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Dubbing the BJP as pro-rich, BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on April 23 said the saffron party had lost the assembly polls in the Hindi heartland for betraying the poor, farmers, women and youths.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his poll campaigns in the state during the day at Kendrapara and Balasore had accused the Naveen Patnaik government of failing on all fronts in the 19 years and had assured the people to usher in five times the development brought by BJD in five years if BJP is voted to power.

"The nation is not built on tall talks as are being indulged in by BJP leaders," Patnaik said adding the saffron party has lost the confidence of the people of the country during its five-year rule at the Centre.

He ridiculed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to the people of Odisha to ensure a 'double engine' government (government by the same party both at the Centre and the state), Patnaik asked "Why did BJP lose its second engine in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattishgarh, Rajasthan and Punjab?"

related news

Patnaik was addressing several election meetings in Kendrapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur Lok Sabha segments where polling is scheduled to be held in the fourth phase on April 29.

He said that though BJP was given a massive mandate in the 2014 elections, it had failed in Gujarat. "In the 2017 assembly polls the party had escaped sure defeat and could get only 99 seats in Gujurat's 182 member assembly. This time BJP will lose in the entire country," Patnaik said.

Criticising the BJP as "pro-rich", he said the poor people of the country faced hardship due to demonetisation and GST has helped only the rich.

Farmers across the country are frustrated over BJP's policies and are unable to get a raise in the minimum support price of food grains. The youths too lost their jobs due to BJP's wrong economic policies, he alleged.

Calling BJP "anti-farmer", Patnaik said it has blocked disbursement of funds to cultivators under Odisha government's KALIA scheme. "I assure the people that all the eligible farmers will get two instalments of KALIA funds on the first day of the new BJD government," he said.

Comparing the Ayushman Bharat scheme with the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, he said while the central programme has provision to provide health service upto Rs four lakh for women, the one by the state can provide facilities worth Rs 10 lakh.

Patnaik said the 4.5 crore people of Odisha are his family members and appealed to them to ensure victory of BJD candidates in the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state.
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 10:06 pm

tags #BJD #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Naveen Patnaik #Odisha #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Akshay Kumar interviews PM Narendra Modi in a ...

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades pregnant with the coup ...

Exclusive: Varun Dhawan in talks for a comedy thriller and a spy thril ...

Bharat: Katrina Kaif reveals her character's name, shares her experien ...

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel to Alia Bhatt: You have milked ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs SRH Match at Chennai: SRH post 175, Manish ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi meets his mom before castin ...

Salman Khan's Tere Naam to get a sequel, confirms director Satish Kaus ...

Game Of Thrones: Maisie Williams thought her intimate scene was nothin ...

US' Iran curbs to take toll on Indian economy; oil price rise to hit C ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

Facing trouble with your Atal Pension Yojana account? Don't just bank ...

 Islamic State claims Sri Lanka blasts, as government says probe maki ...

India’s oil bubble — and what lies ahead

Upbeat earnings boost Wall Street

Bitcoin jumps to a six-month high as 2019 rally grows

Gold slips to four-month low on stronger dollar, stocks

Oil hits highest since November as US tightens Iran sanctions

Islamic State releases photos of eight attackers involved in Sri Lanka ...

Lack of coherent strategy and celebrity faces joining BJP, Congress li ...

Lack of jobs in Jharkhand's Giridh leads to proliferation of illegal c ...

Shah Rukh Khan claims he's taking a break to introspect before his nex ...

In 7 years, Kisan Credit Card loans more than doubled on the books of ...

Badminton Asia Championships 2019: HS Prannoy, Sai Praneeth miss out a ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Threading the needle: How a differently abled Dalit man from Belgaum m ...

OnePlus 7 series to officially launch on 14 May: Here's all you need t ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.