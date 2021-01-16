MARKET NEWS

BJP govt in Karnataka will complete 5 year term and return to power again: Amit Shah

Shah was speaking at the inauguration of police quarters in Bengaluru, besides virtual inauguration of the Indian Reserved Battalion at Vijayapura and the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) here.

PTI
January 16, 2021 / 09:42 PM IST
The BJP government in Karnataka will not only complete its five year term but also return to power with absolute majority in the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

According to him, lot of development works have been taking place in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Shah advised the opposition leaders to work for the well-being of people instead of finding fault with the BJP.

"I have been reading the statements of Congress leaders that this will happen and that will happen in Karnataka but I want to tell everyone that the BJP government will not only complete the five year term but also return to power for five years with absolute majority," Shah said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of police quarters in Bengaluru, besides virtual inauguration of the Indian Reserved Battalion at Vijayapura and the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) here. The Centre and the state are committed to the development for Karnataka, Shah added.

The opposition Congress has been mocking Chief Minister Yediyurappa over dynasty politics allegations made against him by some BJP legislators after the cabinet expansion. A few legislators had rebelled against Yediyurappa soon after the cabinet expansion on Wednesday after they were left out.

Referring to the coronavirus vaccination drive, Shah said the drive has begun in the country in a big way and the results will be visible in the next one or two months.

"India is leading the world in the fight against the virus under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.
TAGS: #Amit Shah #B S Yediyurappa #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Karnataka
first published: Jan 16, 2021 09:38 pm

