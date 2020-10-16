Bihar Elections 2020: BJP calls LJP a 'vote-cutter', Chirag calls himself Modi's 'hanuman'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on October 16 said it had no relations with the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and accused its chief Chirag Paswan of trying to create confusion among voters ahead of Bihar polls scheduled later this month.

The LJP, part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, is contesting Bihar elections alone by fielding candidates against Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and not against the BJP.

BJP leaders targeted Paswan saying that LJP, founded by his late father and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, will only end up as a 'vote-cutter' party.

“Chirag Paswan has chosen a separate path in Bihar, he is trying to mislead people by taking names of senior BJP leaders. We don’t have any B or C team. NDA will get a three-fourth majority. Chirag’s party will be left as a vote-cutter party,” Union Minister Prakash Javadekar was quoted by news agency ANI.

Bihar is going to polls in three phases to elect a new 243-member assembly. Voting will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and counting on November 10.

In the run up to the assembly elections, Paswan has been praising BJP’s top brass including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, while criticising JD(U) and Nitish Kumar, giving rise to speculation of a tacit understanding between the two NDA partners at the Centre.

Senior BJP leaders including party general secretary Bhupender Yadav also lashed out at Paswan for creating confusion by using Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name in the poll campaign.

“The BJP-JD(U)-Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) in the NDA are in alliance. We do not have an alliance with the LJP, nor are they part of the NDA in the elections. Chirag should not spread illusion,” Yadav, BJP’s Bihar in-charge, tweeted in Hindi.

Many leaders, such as Bihar unit president Sanjay Jaiswal, have been critical of LJP using PM Modi’s name while seeking votes, and even warned of lodging an FIR against non-NDA members involved in such an act.

“In February, he was busy showering praises on the Bihar government! What happened suddenly in six months? Now he is indulging in politics of lies for personal interest!” Yadav said, questioning Paswan’s criticism of Nitish Kumar.

BJP national spokeperson Sambit Patra also targeted Chirag Paswan asserting that the LJP had nothing to do with the NDA in Bihar.

"Chirag ji is creating confusion to secure his own political existence. BJP-JDU-VIP and HAM are in the alliance and this is what NDA is," Patra said.

In the last assembly elections (2015), the JD(U) won 71 seats but as part of the Grand Alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress among its partners. The BJP won 53 and the LJP only two of the 42 seats it contested, securing a vote share of 4.8 percent. The two parties had to sit in opposition until Nitish Kumar broke away from the Grand Alliance to return to the NDA.

“I don't need to use PM Modi's photos for campaigning. He lives in my heart, I am his Hanuman. If needed, I'll tear open my chest and show it,” Paswan was seen saying in a video on October 16.

Leading the NDA charge in the state, Kumar along with the BJP is aiming to retain power. The ruling coalition is being challenged by the Grand Alliance of the Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD, the Congress and other smaller parties.

Many say Chirag, 37, has gone by his father’s playbook by pulling out of NDA at the last moment, as it remains to be seen until the counting on November 10 if he can swing the elections by supporting the faction that needs his party more.